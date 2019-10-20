As the weather cooled down in Payne County’s early mornings, there was rarer or late migratory movement. Last Sunday the 6th, a Broad-winged Hawk was observed by two individuals. Monday the 7th, the Blue-Gray Gnatcatcher and Northern Parula had been located at Couch Park. Tuesday the 8, a Mississippi Kite was found at the OSU Cross County Course. Thursday the 10th, Couch Park had both a Summer Tanager and a Baltimore Oriole. This Sunday the 13th, a lone Bank Swallow and a Dickcissel were located at Lake Carl Blackwell, followed by another Dickcissel moving through this Monday.
Not observing any of these birds, a possible thought occurred to writer with the unusual heat that we have had both in Oklahoma as well as on many of the breeding grounds north of us, some later clutches occurred.
Those birds may not have been ready to move until this slightly late period in time. It could stand to reason that a slight shift in breeding could be part of our future, especially since many of the northern breeders are encountering a slight shift in later insect movement than in the past. Chances are excellent that not all birds bred at times that were more customary.
Writer has come up with a good number of juvenile birds during this fall migration, and just prior to the “official” migration I had located a deceased Baltimore Oriole that would have been deemed as a very early migrant. This bird was not processed, as it had some physical degradation to its body, so its cause of death was unknown.
Two years ago, during the time of fall migration, writer also discovered a freshly deceased Red Fox Sparrow that appeared to be in good health, so cause of death was suspected to have been chemical in nature.
Last Sunday the 6th, birders had encountered several White-faced Ibis, 29 Red- and Yellow-shafted Northern Flickers, 37 Blue Jays, 60 Red-winged Blackbirds, and what may have been some of the beginning sightings of Orange-crowned and Yellow-rumped Warblers. Boomer Lake experienced 32 Pied-billed Grebes and 47 Turkey Vultures, as well as a lone Scissor-tailed Flycatcher.
Last Monday the 7th, the OSU Cross Country Course produced 17 Double-crested Cormorants, 76 Blue Jays, a Gray Catbird, and others.
Skipping to Wednesday the 9th, White-breasted Nuthatch and Ruby-crowned Kinglet were located, as were 60 American Robins, and six Nashville Warblers began increasing.
Thursday the 10th, 623 Swainson’s Hawks passed over Payne County along their migratory route.
Friday the 11th, Payne County experienced a Cattle Egret, Northern Flickers, Red-winged Blackbirds, and Common Grackles.
Saturday the 12th, we observed 700 Common Grackles, Orange-crowned and Yellow-rumped Warblers, American Pipit, Spotted Towhee, Eastern Bluebirds, White-winged Doves, and Northern Shoveler, Gadwall, American Wigeon, Northern Pintail, Redheads, American Coots, Barn Swallows, assorted sparrows, and several other migratory species.
Last Sunday, several raptors were coming through including the Merlin.
All in all, we experienced excellent migratory movement reported by several dedicated birders, making the southern Great Plains an exemplary birding area.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
