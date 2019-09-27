With another 2.73" of rain to end the week, not only was the lake nearly full, we had plenty of visitors greeting us shortly after it ended. Cloudy skies made for good photographic opportunities and the birds were wet and hungry, which brought them out in the field for short, though frequent glimpses.
The southeast corner of the lake heralded a couple dozen Canada Geese in with over 80 Mallards, and nearly two dozen Blue-winged Teal, many of which were sporting juvenile dress. One was preening most of his fresh male plumage and showing off for several juvenile females, also trying to be noticed. Just overhead, two Barn Swallows with a purpose rapidly passed southbound, while two Mourning Doves lazily nudged one another on the high wires.
Crossing the berm, a male Wilson’s Warbler was in song, the species having provided plenty of viewing opportunities over better than the past week. Surprisingly the soggy, yet exuberant bird was singing like Bell’s Vireo with a cold, which cued me in to soon know what I was seeking in the weedy confines of the dense brush. Several Yellow Warblers were gleaning insects, gorging themselves after a long, wet overnight beating in the same locale.
Nearby we encountered a lone Downy Woodpecker, who was inspecting every dead tree trunk that it could in order to find insects. It was never far from the Yellow Warbler group, and lazily made a feast out of each meal. These resident birds tend to frequent the area, along with Carolina Chickadees, who usually welcome the migrant warblers to town. However, it is still somewhat early for those fall harbingers who will be prevalent in about a month.
Our resident Northern Cardinal family is nearly in full adult dress, and the air was fresh with recent cleansing. The sunflowers received a freshening and many showed their loss of seeds, recently having given up their lives to feeding warblers.
This was the first summer with so many Great Egrets frolicking on snags, while fish were jumping out of the water to grab nearby insects beside them. We are proving that the loss of the Mississippi Kite to the southern hemisphere can show how many dragonflies, cicadas, and grasshoppers that we can still cram into a square foot.
We are expecting waterbirds as we speak, like more Pied-billed Grebes and American Coots, while the ducks are yet to appreciably trickle in.
Birdsong filled the air last Sunday morning, while the breeze wafted the scent of purity overhead. Our lives are made of memories, and by far, this was the richest in migrant times while the many Turkey Vultures readied themselves to ride the warming thermals for another day.
Inbound was another group of migrant Mallards that made themselves at home to rest while the clouds slowly glided by, and one downy feather drifted slowly past my cheek while I turned off the camera and made the trek home with a photo extravaganza.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
