Arrivals for the last half of the month should include Lesser Scaup, Common Poorwill, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Prairie Falcon, House and Sedge Wren, American Pipit, Dark-eyed Junco, Nelson’s Sparrow, Spotted and Eastern Towhee, Western Meadowlark, Brewer’s Blackbird, and Palm Warbler.
Migrant departures include Black-billed Cuckoo, Common Nighthawk, Black-necked Stilt, Piping Plover, Marbled Godwit, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Least Tern, Least Bittern, Tricolored Heron, White Ibis, Mississippi Kite, Great Crested Flycatcher, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-bellied, Alder, Willow, and Dusky Flycatcher, Bell’s, Yellow-throated, and Warbling Vireo, Bank, Tree, Cave, and Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Swainson’s Thrush, Yellow-breasted Chat, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Waterthrush, Kentucky Warbler, American Redstart, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, Yellow-throated, and Canada Warbler, and Painted Bunting.
This exhaustive list can easily vary, and also let it be noted that more unusual Panhandle birds were deliberately omitted, as they can be moving south a little later this year.
We received nearly 2 inches of rain in the county over the past seven days with as little as 0.38 inches in Holdenville to as much as 5.31 inches in Talhina for state data.
Shorebirds and other birds of interest found at Boomer Lake during the rainy period last week included Blue-winged Teal, Baird’s, Least, Pectoral, and Spotted Sandpipers, Sanderling, Franklin’s Gull, Cattle Egret, Tree, Bank, Barn, and Cliff Swallows, Warbling Vireo, Baltimore Oriole, and Orange-crowned and Yellow Warblers. We have also had Green Heron, Cooper’s Hawk, Common Grackle, and Red-winged Blackbirds.
Other county notables from Sanborn Lake have netted us Red-shouldered and Broad-winged Hawk, Northern Harrier, Least and Olive-sided Flycatcher, White-winged Dove, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, the early irruptive Red-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Indigo Bunting, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, Northern Parula, and Wilson’s Warbler which has recently also been pushing from the northern part of the country.
Chimney Swifts were observed over Theta Pond, House Wren and Chipping Sparrows at Couch Park, four dozen Scissor-tailed Flycatchers on N3390 Rd, in the Whittenburg Park vicinity we counted Osprey, Mississippi Kite, and Sharp-shinned Hawk. The Botanic Garden at OSU shared Red-headed Woodpeckers, a flyover Cedar Waxwing which is still early, Yellow-breasted Chat, Nashville Warbler, American Redstart, and Summer Tanager.
This is clearly an excellent start to migratory movement, with many more birds expected to be coming through at a leisurely pace. We appear to be on target with what writer observed in the northwestern part of the country. Ducks might be even more leisurely, which is a normal attribute to their cool weather response. Shorebirds are also expected to be moving more slowly this year, having experienced a lot warmer temperatures during the spring and summer months. There could easily be an extra movement of young birds this year.
The Great Plains could also be seeing a slight deviation of songbirds heading through the area, and Red-tailed Hawk subspecies could be more clustered than normal with the good summer months that had been experienced. We shall soon find out.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
