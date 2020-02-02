Jan. 21, wind chills were an astounding 12 degrees. Actual temperature was somewhat better, but a cool to slowly warm camera in the field.
Near Whittenberg Park, we observed some shortly after sunrise, which included Cooper Hawk, American Crow, Carolina Wren, Brown Thrasher, Dark-eyed Junco, Harris Sparrow and Northern Cardinal. Short-distance migrants were on the wing, which included Cedar Waxwing and Red-winged Blackbird, with numbers in favor of the American Robin.
Jan. 24, temperatures were more conducive to birding. Whittenberg Park area yielded Gadwall and few Ring-necked Duck, Mourning Doves, American Woodcock, Great Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Bluebird, House, Finch, American Goldfinch and scant Yellow-rumped Warblers. There were decent numbers of American Robins, Cedar Waxwings and Red-winged Blackbirds.
Jan. 23, Heron Cove had seasonable temperatures after overnight rain sharing Mallards, Bufflehead, American Coot, Great Blue Herons, Northern Flicker, American Crows, Carolina Chickadee and Wren, House and Song Sparrows, Dark-eyed Junco and Northern Cardinal.
Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove counted Mallards, Bufflehead, American Coot, Ring-billed and Herring Gulls, several Great Blue Herons, Northern Flicker, House Sparrows, Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrow and Northern Cardinal, along with transitory migrant American Robins, and somewhat rarely seen over winter European Starlings.
South Prairie Road shared Mourning Dove, Greater Roadrunner, Red-billed, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, Blue Jay, American Crows, Carolina Chickadees, Tufted Titmice, White-breasted Nuthatch, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Juncos, Yellow-rumped Warblers and Northern Cardinals.
Jan. 25, Whittenberg Park area provided Gadwalls and Buffleheads, Mourning Doves, Northern Flicker and Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jays, American Crows, Carolina Chickadees, Bewick and Carolina Wrens, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrows and Finches, Fox and Harris Sparrows, Dark-eyed Juncos, and better numbers of migrant American Robins, Cedar Waxwings, Red-winged Blackbirds and Yellow-rumped Warblers.
Boomer Lake’s numbers also improved with Buffleheads, Ruddy Duck, Pied-billed Grebes, American Coot and Kestrel, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebirds, American Robins, Song Sparrows and Dark-eyed Juncos.
The Oklahoma State University Cross Country Course called out with several Pied-billed Grebes, Northern Harrier, several Red-tailed Hawks, and American Kestrels, several hundred European Starlings, Eastern Bluebirds, Hermit Thrush, Fox, nice numbers of Field, White-crowned, Harris, White-throated, LeConte, Savannah, and Song Sparrows, Yellow-rumped Warblers, Brown-headed Cowbirds, Northern Cardinals and Brewer’s Blackbirds.
Last Sunday, Babcock Park counted Rock Pigeons, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Chickadees and Wren, Tufted Titmouse, and Northern Cardinal.
Boomer Lake Park makes notation of singing male Song Sparrows, which ceased singing in November of 2019. Many trees were in bud all winter and attained six inches of new growth. The North American Beaver has been removing trees along the shore all winter, mostly native species.
It is building a much larger den on Heron Cove than usual and was observed using grass lining for nesting purposes this week. American Robins have also been courting all week instead of at the end of winter.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
