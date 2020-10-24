Rain has been quite low for the past couple of weeks, only amounting to 0.04”. This number clearly shows that Payne County and the surrounding area need more than a smattering of moisture.
Boomer Lake had managed some rare bird sightings last week and into this week, as well as for the county. We’ve observed the late flyover Dickcissel twice, Broad-winged Hawk, and early Fox Sparrow, as well as the migrant Chimney Swift. We also encountered a very good Marbled Godwit at Boomer Lake Park this Tuesday, as well as another Red-breasted Nuthatch at Couch Park. Congratulations to all those astute birders.
This Wednesday, Bell’s Vireo arrived on Cimarron Hill Rd., along with a Fox and a Song Sparrow. Lake Cark Blackwell had astounding numbers for Franklin’s Gull, as well as a few hundred American Coots. Also in attendance were Northern Shovelers, Gadwall, Green-winged Teal, Ruddy Ducks, a White-winged Dove, a few Red-breasted Nuthatches, multiple Pine Siskins and Chipping Sparrows, a Pine Warbler, and a good representation of sparrows.
Boomer Lake had a holdout Spotted Sandpiper, nearly a dozen Killdeer that arrived at writer’s presence, a Western Meadowlark, and at least one Savannah Sparrow. Through the cloudy skies, we also saw a couple of daring Turkey Vultures, and migrant Canada Geese filled the skies early morning.
This Tuesday, Sanborn Lake counted over 500 Franklin’s Gulls, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Ruby-crowned Kinglets, several American Robins, assorted sparrows, Common Yellowthroat, and Yellow-rumped Warblers are picking up their numbers. West Richmond Rd. counted American Wigeon, Ring-necked Ducks, Bald Eagle, Sedge Wren, Grasshopper Sparrow, several woodpeckers, and sparrows to round out a top shelf count.
Monday the 19th, a Blue-headed Vireo was located on Ramsey St., while Sanborn Lake hosted hawks, the woodpecker clan, and good number of songbirds, including LeConte’s Sparrow and a Nashville Warbler.
Last weekend, which encompassed Global Birding Day, rounded out fabulous migratory numbers. Counted during this festive occasion were many good winter representatives, as well as wonderful shorebirds, the American Pipit, White-faced Ibis, and Sora.
American Crows, Great-tailed and Common Grackles, Red-winged Blackbirds, Yellow-rumped Warblers, and many others gave us excellent migratory numbers. More birds, like the American Robin and other familiars have been showing off good numbers of juveniles that were hatched over the past summer and early fall.
Remember that successful migrations count on all of us, especially when we provide supplemental food and water to those birds in need. Weather conditions can abruptly change at any given time, and as we are all aware, extreme cold and heavy rains or snows can kill birds easily. Nest boxes, as well as roost boxes are worth their weight in gold when provided through experience. There is no such as thing as overpreparing the larder for our valuable pollinators.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.