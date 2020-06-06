Sunday was the last day for late northbound migrants, so the only rare bird for this week was a pair of Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, which “should” have been gone for at least a week. They were clearly adult breeding birds. Bravo!
The next large group of migrants should include southbound shorebirds, which will likely be running late this year due to good weather in their northern breeding territories.
Payne County also usually manages at least one Wood Thrush that spends the summer, so perhaps this will be the next eastern bird to breed here. Generally, all thrushes seem to have an interest in Oklahoma, so time will tell.
It certainly was an eventful month, with plenty of birds that we do see, as well as those that we rarely see.
Boomer Lake has been a virtual hotbed of activity with young birds that are now learning their way in the world. We have juvenile Northern Cardinals, Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Great-tailed Grackles and Brown Thrashers.
Plenty of other species still have young in the nest, which includes both Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, all of which are nesting in the same trees. This writer has not been bothering the Green Herons, which should have young by now, as should Eastern and Western Kingbirds, Yellow-billed Cuckoo and Great Crested Flycatcher. Prothonotary Warblers are also in a family way, as should be many others. Others still are on their second set of young.
We shared space this year with plenty of wonderful migrants that included several species of flycatcher and this was the year that we achieved a photo of the Alder Flycatcher, as well as an immature American Redstart male. We bid them adieu on Sunday, as we did the Yellow Warbler, and it appears that the Cedar Waxwings also forgot a few mulberries that other fruit eaters are rapidly dispatching for them, like the American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, both kingbirds and several other species.
Our Bald Eagle pair still remains with us this year as local breeders. One was seen over Boomer Lake one morning on a food run.
The Spotted Sandpiper is believed to have moved on, but they don’t travel far, some possibly still remaining within the arms of extreme northern Oklahoma. One juvenile female Double-crested Cormorant was still with us on Tuesday.
Rehabilitators are also frantically working with their charges, both birds and mammals. It has been an extraordinarily busy year for them, especially since they were unable to utilize volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nature’s Vein, our local rehabber in Perkins is still in need of hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, receiving or fleece blankets, rubber gloves, newspapers and paper towels. Contact the facility at 405-665-0091 regarding donations and/or a drop off point for supplies. The non-profit has already exceeded their last year’s intake.
As always, writer's photos can be found at https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
