Migrants arriving in Payne County for November include Trumpeter and Tundra Swans, White-winged and Black Scoters, Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Iceland and Glaucous Gulls, Red-throated and Pacific Loons, Red Crossbill (usually type 2), Lapland and Smith’s Longspurs, and American Tree Sparrow.
The departures for the month should be Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Blue-winged Teal, Rufous Hummingbird, King Rail, Common Gallinule, Sora, Sandhill and Whooping Cranes, American Avocet, Black-bellied and American Golden-Plover, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Baird’s, Least, and Pectoral Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitcher, Wilson’s Snipe, Greater Yellowlegs, Forster’s Tern, American White Pelican, American Bittern, Great and Cattle Egrets, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Fish Crow, Chipping, Nelson’s, Savannah, Lark, and Grasshopper Sparrows, Common Yellowthroat, Blue-headed Vireo, House Wren, Little Blue Heron, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, and Tree Swallow.
Payne County rare birds for last week through this Tuesday include the irruptive Purple Finch in numerous locations, Red-necked Grebe at Lake Carl Blackwell, Grasshopper Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, and Nashville Warbler.
Precipitation during this time period was nil, though we did catch a couple of cooler mornings this week, especially this Wednesday.
Boomer Lake Park provided a likely resident Red-shafted Northern Flicker.
Lake Carl Blackwell counted excellent birds on this chilly Wednesday, which included Greater White-fronted Goose, Northern Shoveler, Redhead, Lesser Scaup, Ruddy Duck, Pied-billed, Eared and Western Grebes, Red Phalarope, Bonaparte’s and Franklin’s Gulls, Herring Gull, Common Loon, Black Vulture, Bald Eagle, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, Belted Kingfisher, most of the woodpecker clan, Eastern and Say’s Phoebe, Red- and White-breasted Nuthatches, Bewick’s Wren, American Pipit, irruptive Pine Siskins, Lapland and Smith’s Longspurs, several sparrow species, and Brewer’s Blackbirds. This was a very extensive list with multiple good species, especially the Western Grebe, Bufflehead, Hooded and Red-breasted Mergansers, and Red Phalarope.
Whittenberg Park shared Ring-necked Ducks, Greater Roadrunner, and Common Yellowthroat.
On Tuesday, we encountered some good birds on this slightly wind chilly morning, but nothing to the extent of Wednesday, yet the dropping temperature helped pull those birds in closer. We did get the Northern Harrier and irruptive Cedar Waxwings in the Whittenberg Park area in preparation to the cold front.
This Monday, we managed larger numbers of Killdeer at Boomer Lake Park, the Green-winged Teal at Teal Ridge, and Gadwall and a good assortment of winter sparrows at the Lake Cark Blackwell Dam.
Over last weekend, Turkey Vultures were observed in the Boomer Lake vicinity, Lesser Scaup at Glencoe Lagoon, a Sharp-shinned Hawk at Boyd Davidson Park, large numbers of Brewer’s Blackbird at the OSU Beef Farm, Wilson’s Snipe, Snow and Ross’s Geese, and Great-tailed Grackles at Meridian Tech Ponds. Also counted were large numbers of American Coots, Northern Pintails, Cooper’s Hawk, a Black-bellied Plover, Brown-headed Cowbirds, and Greater Yellowlegs at Cushing Water Treatment Plant.
Migration is still quite alive and well in our region and there is still plenty more to discover before month’s end. Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
