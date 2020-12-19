Additional Mountain Bluebird sightings were observed during last weekend in Orlando and in Stillwater, as well as the Oregon Dark-eyed Junco.
As we have all seen, a couple of inches of snow also fell in Stillwater to perhaps prompt more waterfowl.
Ducks have been drifting into the county, as well as normal seasonal birds like Field, White-crowned, White-throated, Harris’s, Savannah, Song, and Fox Sparrows, as well as our snowbird Dark-eyed Juncos. We’re still entertaining irruptive Cedar Waxwings, Purple Finches, Red-breasted Nuthatches, and Pine Siskins courtesy of the lack of northern food, but mostly they like it here, especially since the northeast is battening down for extensive snow.
We’ve also been finding larger than normal numbers of Northern Cardinals, some of which have been clustering around Boomer Lake Park, as well as the occasional Cackling Goose among the Canada Geese, our Bald Eagle, and a handful of Killdeer. Ruddy Ducks seem to have returned this week, and Ring-billed Gulls are increasing nearly on a daily basis.
Hawks are also appearing quite frequently seeking songbird sustenance, and American Crows are providing them a general raptor warning system. Many of us have observed clusters of crows harassing Great Horned Owls and Red-shouldered Hawks simultaneously.
As has been rumored and seen for the past few years, European Starling numbers have been on the downturn, but we aren’t even officially in the midst of winter yet.
Smith’s Longspur has also been seen and heard as a flyover, which is a normal occurrence, and Yellow-rumped Warblers seem to be trickling in as well. American Robin numbers are building and larger numbers of flyovers have been slowing down.
Western Grebe and Spotted Towhee can both be found at Lake Carl Blackwell.
Last weekend, we counted larger numbers of Red-winged Blackbirds, Brown-headed Cowbirds, and Brewer’s Blackbirds in Orlando.
West Richmond Rd. has had good numbers of the Eastern Meadowlark and Red-winged Blackbirds also last weekend.
Monday the 16th, we encountered Horned Larks, Lapland Longspurs, and both Western and Eastern Meadowlarks at Magruder Plots.
Plenty of woodpeckers have been entertaining us pre-winter, including the Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied, and Downy Woodpeckers. Over the years, we have noticed a distinct lack of red-bellied populations.
Northeast of Country Club and Lakeview Rds. we came up with larger numbers of Canada and Cackling Geese in migration this Wednesday the 16, as well as a White-winged Dove in the Whittenberg Park area. American Coots have been coming and going with the weather.
Dark-eyed Juncos are providing plenty of interesting subspecies this year. Perhaps the cismontanus with its convex dark hood will be increasing in the area. We have also heard about a white-winged sub in OKC, so watch those numbers for more interesting birds. It may not pay to dismiss them as simply the slate-colored bird this year.
No doubt that much more is due to come, so do stay watchful. Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
