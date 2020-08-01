With rain over the first half of this week, good things were happening all over Payne County. On July 27, Yellow-billed Cuckoos were making plenty of appearances, though most of the time we tend to hear them than see them with the normal kuk-kuk-kuk call. When they choose to appear, they tend to be in semi-open areas and are silent teases.
Since Ruby-throated Hummingbirds rarely appear at Boomer Lake, it’s nice when observations can be made, especially during fall migration when as many as five will stop over for a nectar refuel among the trumpet vines.
We’re also getting our share of the streamlined Mississippi Kites, but the young still are not ready to show themselves. When they are in the area, they look nothing like the plain gray well-dressed and debonair adults. Instead, look for brown streaked and white-edged wing individuals off on the sidelines with the giveaway dark eyepatch. They should be ready for first viewings by August.
Painted and Indigo Bunting are still appearing at riparian and deep wooded patches near you. Those unmistakable calls can’t be missed.
Gray Catbirds have been showing off their young and providing tutelage on the fine art of protein hunting part one. The youngsters tend to avail themselves more frequently for photo ops with their punker hairdos. Don’t miss them.
Killdeer and Spotted Sandpipers were the early shorebirds over the past several days, a welcome addition to the fold. Bewick’s Wrens are also showing off their own prowess, as well as occasional smart poses.
Wood Ducks are also not as rare as they once were in these parts. As we speak, many reports are being received county-wide especially during these welcome cloudbursts and more frequent drop ins. Along with Black and Forster’s Terns, sparrows are also presently winging their way in to visit, namely the Chipping, Lark, and Field. We have also discovered the lone Solitary and more unusual Least Sandpiper, while Cliff Swallows trickle in on a daily basis.
Also more apparent in Payne County are the White-winged Doves, who have been heard much more often in Boomer Lake area neighborhoods.
Even though Green Herons appear to have abandoned Heron Cove after the initial clutch, they are still in the vicinity. Fish Crows have also returned to the open arms of our beloved Boomer Lake, though the Red-winged Blackbird has not been nearly as prevalent this year.
Red-shouldered Hawks, Red-headed Woodpeckers, and the Belted Kingfisher all seem to prefer the more open lands and extensive water of Lake Carl Blackwell. Bald Eagles still make the occasional appearance over the summer, which is more common than prior years. We give thanks to resident birds.
Purple Martins are still holding in the area, though their restlessness is observed while they perch in trees and upon power lines.
These are the times that now bear close watching. Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
