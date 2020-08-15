Stillwater received 1.46 inches of rain for the seven-day period running from last week to Wednesday of this week. We also had two rare bird alerts in Payne County, which included an early Osprey last Friday, August 7, at Lake Carl Blackwell. This observation was followed on Sunday, Aug. 9, with the Olive-sided Flycatcher on West Richmond Rd. This flycatcher is true to its name with the olive vest and lighter strip between. These were two excellent finds for our area.
Last Thursday at The Falls, a White-winged Dove paid homage to the region and 13 Barn Swallows and five Mississippi Kites were also counted. At Boomer Lake, we also discovered the Traill’s Flycatcher, which could be either an Alder or Willow Flycatcher. If they don’t vocalize, Traill’s is the correct designation since the two look alike. The call is the clincher for identification.
Last Friday at Lake Carl Blackwell, both Black and Forster’s Terns were discovered, as well as eight migrant Purple Martins and a lone Yellow Warbler, soon to be coming through the area in better numbers. It is always a joy to see warblers returning from their breeding grounds.
A private residence on Cimarron Hill Rd. chimed in with a couple of Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, the Greater Roadrunner, and a Great Crested Flycatcher last Saturday, August 8. The Cushing Water Treatment Plant shared Wood Ducks, Northern Bobwhite, Chimney Swifts, Least and Solitary Sandpipers, good numbers of Cliff Swallows, and both Painted and Indigo Buntings. Couch Park didn’t hold back with Eastern Wood-Pewees and numerous Chipping Sparrows.
This Monday at The Falls, observations included Red-shouldered Hawk and Great Horned Owl.
Tuesday Red-eyed Vireo, several woodpeckers, the Baltimore Oriole, and Summer Tanager made themselves known on Cimarron Hill.
This Wednesday, both the Barred and Great Horned Owl were located at The Falls, which was actually ample territory to see both individuals, as they are mortal foes. Both were observed at a very early hour.
Even though migratory movement is slow at this time, plenty of good birds will be availing themselves to us this fall as arrivals. We should be encountering the Green-winged Teal, American Golden-Plover, Wilson’s Snipe, Red-necked Phalarope, American Bittern, Northern Harrier, Hammond’s and Dusky Flycatcher, Cassin’s Vireo, White-breasted Nuthatch, Mourning Warbler, and Northern Waterthrush.
Those on a departing flight will include Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Wood Thrush, Louisiana Waterthrush, and Prairie and Worm-eating Warblers.
It truly is an exciting time as fall moves at a much more relaxed pace for the birds. They will eat more and generally lollygag on their return to their wintering grounds. One’s chances can prove to be so much better to obtain sightings and photographs of some of the less commonly seen individuals.
Keep your feeders and water repositories full and clean for those in need. Your yard might be a stop for a never seen rarity this season.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
