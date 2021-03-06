March is an exciting month for all birders as migration really begins to kick up after winter hopefully lets down its harsh chill. For the first half of the month, we will be seeing the King Rail, American Golden-Plover, Snowy Plover, Baird’s and Pectoral Sandpipers (the Least was actually seen earlier in February!), Long-billed Dowitcher, Franklin’s Gull, Neotropic Cormorant, Great Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Northern Rough-winged and Cliff Swallows, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Louisiana Waterthrush, and Black-and-white Warbler. These are the official birds that we can count out, so get geared up to see if anyone else makes the list early, like the Purple Martin, which actually was seen out of the county, I believe in February scouting its area.
The departures include Yellow Rail, American Woodcock, Iceland Gull, Glaucous Gull, White-breasted Nuthatch, and Lapland Longspur.
Our raptors have been out and about seeking songbirds, too, but not like we are. They are trying to fill their bellies and make it through the rest of the winter. There have been no shortages of Cooper’s, Sharp-shinned, Red-shouldered, and Red-tailed Hawks. As migration increases, their presence will do the same.
There is chickadee love in the air! Last week writer encountered an easy two pair of these individuals, one of which may or may not be settling at Heron Cove. They have been spending quite a bit of time there, and may be embroiled with the local Carolina Wren who had his eye on a specific little snag in view. However, I have not seen his mate, so it is possible that it may now be taken over by his black and white adversary. We will know soon enough.
There are numerous Dark-eyed Juncos, this had been the year for multiple subspecies. Cismontanus had been around more than others, though the Pink-sided Junco appeared once or twice, which is more prevalent under normal conditions in the Panhandle. Maybe since it was a little warmer in Payne County before the cold snap invaded.
Both Red- and Yellow-shafted Flickers had been among us, which is likely the parental line to many of the others that had been in close proximity late fall and early winter. The young ones had not been found as of late, so they are likely making plans for their own youngsters.
American Robins have also been coming out of the woodwork, both pre- and post cold snap. They all have been finding their own personal bounties at both Lowlands just south and north of Heron Cove.
It one trains binoculars on the skies, it is also quite apparent that there is plenty up there, too. We just may not be able to see what all those songbirds are.
Song Sparrows haven’t been quite as common as they once were in years past, but they still tend to show up on our beloved Boomer Lake. As time passes, the migrant sparrows will soon be spending a little time with us prior to heading northbound.
We have made it through the worst of winter!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
