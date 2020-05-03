As the migrants come into Payne County, we amassed several rare bird reports for last week. Boomer Lake Park discoveries included the Neotropic Cormorant, Bobolink, Hooded and Blackpoll Warblers, Song Sparrow and a Cackling Goose hybrid.
Cushing Lake, OSU Cross County Course and Teal Ridge also reported Song Sparrows, which are running late for departure. OSU Cross County Course also had multiple LeConte’s Sparrows, also late departures. A resident on South Country Club road found two Rose-breasted Grosbeaks in his yard. We’ve also been observing more migratory birds coming into Payne County this year, perhaps because there has been less habitat disturbance throughout the country this spring.
Some of our Barn Swallows have returned this year and have begun nest construction at the Lakeview Road Bridge. They have also been sharing airspace and insects with migratory Cliff, Tree, and Northern Rough-winged Swallows.
Not only are rarities gracing our acreage, we’re also coming up with unusual birds in trees in riparian areas like the Grasshopper Sparrow observed at Boomer Lake Park this past April 21. Our Green Heron matriarch and patriarch also landed the same day at Heron Cove and may have picked out a nest tree. This could be the usual tree with easy access for fledglings to later learn fishing skills with good entry/egress for their needs.
We also spent time with several Ospreys, American Avocets, and Least Sandpipers during the week.
By the time Saturday arrived, every birding venue in the county had been seeing excellent numbers of birds for the whole week, including Yellow, Prothonotary, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Bay-breasted, and Black-and-white Warblers, Louisiana Waterthrush, Gray Catbirds, Eastern and Western Kingbirds, Blue-winged Teal, Northern Shovelers, Gadwalls, outbound Lesser Scaups, White-faced Ibises, White-crowned, Chipping, Lincoln’s, Harris’s, Clay-colored, and Savannah Sparrows, Summer Tanagers, Painted Buntings, Swainson’s Thrush, White-eyed, Red-eyed, and Blue-headed Vireos, Turkey and Black Vultures, Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Eastern Meadowlarks, Yellow-headed Blackbirds, outbound Bonaparte’s and inbound Franklin’s Gulls, Forster’s Terns, as well as good numbers of Blue Jays heading north.
Our Bald Eagles spent almost the whole week with us at Boomer Lake, most likely feeding young with any delicious delectables that they can find.
There is at least one nest on the east side of Boomer along the outer strip of bald cypress trees on both sides of the sidewalk. It also serves as a good foraging zone.
Writer came up with a nice example of a Common Yellowthroat Southwest subspecies this Tuesday, which has a lot more yellow and a wider white mask border than our usual olive breastbanded Eastern subspecies. It just didn’t look the same, so an extra attempt was made for that photo. Curiosity piques regarding what percentage of those come through here, versus the other western subspecies.
We’re off to a roaring start. There will be more migrants next month!
As always with migration, there are plenty of photos to peruse at https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com. Feel free to share your personal migrants and any bird related stories that you have.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.