Rare birds are still coming through Payne County. Last Sunday’s additions were located at Boomer Lake Park, a late fall Nashville Warbler, as well as a Yellow-headed Blackbird at Cushing Water Treatment Plant, and a flyover irruptive Purple Finch in the Whittenberg Park area.
Several days of rain were also in this week’s forecast, two of which we are working with now, beginning this Monday. Writer tallied 1.09” just prior to noon on Tuesday, and it was also predicted for Wednesday. Payne County still is in need of rain to ensure that we have a productive fruit and nut crop for the spring.
Pine Siskins and the sparrow family have been apparent in our birdy county this fall. Ducks are making appearances in larger waterways, as well as smaller ones making migration right on target for that species. Raptors are also on the forefront hoping to intercept a meal, some of which are in the right place at the best of times, especially for the slower moving coots and grebes. American Robins are starting to move through the area, and Red-winged Blackbirds and grackles are also paying their respects, as well as obtaining both adequate rest and fuel to fire them on their journeys south.
American Crows have been building up their ranks, some of which will be settling in the area for the winter, as will the resident Canada Geese. Geese are abundant in many locations, some travelling as far south as Harlingen, Texas, and just south of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
At Cushing Water Treatment Plant, we have been seeing movement of many species, including multiple American White Pelicans, Horned Grebes, Black-bellied Plover, and irruptive Cedar Waxwings.
Just this past Saturday the 24, at Boomer Lake, a couple of Horned Grebes were hiding in the midst of a group of Ruddy Ducks, which is common. On the following day, a lovely example of a Red-shafted female Northern Flicker was teasing us with photographic opportunities until it joined up with a Yellow-shafted male. Common Yellowthroats and Orange-crowned Warblers still make themselves apparent in select areas, while the plentiful Yellow-rumped Warblers flit from tree to tree in search of what insects they can find in the chill of the morning air.
Franklin’s Gulls also appear at any given moment and can be gone the next on the air currents. As a matter of fact, toward the end of last week, I was approaching the south end of Boomer Lake with hundreds of gulls in the air, hoping to get closer to see which species were there and by the time Heron Cove was reached, they were all gone. They could have been ousted by the immature Bald Eagle that was seen while just getting to the lowlands south of the berm.
We are still in store for many more sights. Perhaps this will be the year that we can have a nice photo of an Oregon Junco.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
