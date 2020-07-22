At the end of last week and the start of this one, we got a minor reprieve from the heat, but it was only during early morning hours after first light, not much beyond.
It was a good time to take advantage of the slight relief, but the humidity soon replaced that. We were fortunate enough to receive some cooling rains at assorted hours, which netted close to 1.5 inches of water. It helped, and assisted Boomer Lake in retaining natural moisture, as well as the southeast corner’s lowlands. Hopefully it will continue so we might have an inviting area for shorebirds later this month.
Great Egrets have been prevalent, as we noted from last week’s photo shoot and they have also been providing appropriate air traffic. It is pleasant to observe that graceful movement enroute to Boomer Creek. There is nothing that can compare to the presence of a heron’s fluid movements.
Mississippi Kites have been nearly above all bodies of water, as odonates have moved in along with cicadas, which can provide quite a din as time passes. It can eventually be quite uncomfortable to the ear with some species including our own as populations increase. They will also leave souvenirs for the taking, their exoskeletons.
Orb weavers have also begun migration, as evidenced by several that presented both themselves and the orbed webs, providing well over three thousand worldwide species. They are the third most numerous family of spiders on the continent. However, orbed webs are produced by other spiders, so it is not a specific characteristic to the species. The beautiful garden spiders are also members of the arthropods.
Toward the end of last week, we managed to discover three recently fledged Eastern Phoebes with a parent. It turned into quite a show with the young scooting around in various directions keeping the adult very busy corralling them again. It makes it easier when they’re hungry and their minds are directed toward an imminent food source.
Northern Flickers and Eastern Kingbirds have become more prevalent in select parts of Boomer Lake, sometimes with young tagging along. In general, most woodpeckers have been frequenting the area, which will soon become a drop off point for their young.
Also watch for young songbirds settling upon sidewalks, as they may not move for your convenience. It would be best if we could take care of that for them, which is only temporary until they learn the art of safety from their parents.
Mallards seem to be moving through the area now, and writer has been averaging about fifty of these dabbling ducks in just the southern half of the lake. If we also count Boomer Creek, it could well be in the neighborhood of seventy-five of the most common duck.
It shouldn’t be long before we discover our surprise juvenile heron for the year, which happens every summer season. Who votes for Snowy Egret , Little Blue Heron, or perhaps even another relative completely out of the ordinary?
