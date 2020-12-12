Rare birds for the last weekend of November to press time include Rough-legged Hawk, Mountain Bluebird, American Tree Sparrow, and the Oregon Dark-eyed Junco.
Writer had been on a short respite to the north where there were timely American Tree Sparrows and the Oregon Dark-eyed Junco, so they were here very early in Payne County. As my plane touched down upon returning, we were getting pre-winter rain, always a good sign to ensure appropriate spring growth. Temperatures also remain more than seasonable, which are the same day numbers that graced the North Central Plains.
Good greetings on the east side of Boomer Lake included a juvenile Sharp-shinned Hawk scouting for several slate colored Dark-eyed Juncos and a plethora of Northern Cardinals. Once writer snapped that shot of the shocked raptor, off it went empty-handed and the grateful songbirds showed themselves last Friday, Dec. 4.
This was followed the next day by a juvenile Red-tailed Hawk chased out of a tree by a watchful Blue Jay. A first winter Harris Sparrow from last year came out of the brush showing its gorgeous adult plumage this year as a result of the rescue.
This Tuesday the 8th, sights were held upon our first view this year for the Oregon Junco. This beauty is recognized by its dark cowl, red-brown sides, and back patch. Our normal slate colored variety is just that: gray tones with white, so the Oregon bird stood out very well. Also during the same journey a somewhat late Great Egret appeared upon Shorebird Jetty. Even though the shot was distant it was still a good sighting, as they are usually gone by the end of November. This was the first time that we recall seeing one in December at Boomer Lake, a nice surprise.
Tuesday the Oregon Junco appeared again with its slate-colored cohorts, allowing a closer review and nicer photo.
Northern Flickers, American Goldfinches, and other seasonal friends were at the ready partaking of the bounty that we have to keep them well-fed while in our nurturing arms. There is much more to come.
Note the fact that we will still encounter irruptives this year, which are infiltrating most of the country. Keep your cameras and binoculars at the ready for those individuals that most birders only dream about observing at home. This could be your lucky year.
While we await Snow Geese, Tundra Swans, and Greater White-fronted Geese in the throes of a greater chill, perhaps we’ll receive some unusual visitors again this year, which is getting to be habit forming. Long-tailed Ducks are already arriving early in parts of the state.
Remember to closely observe all familiar species, as a subspecies could be among them. My good fortune was in September while up north. The joyful encounter included a pale Southwestern Song Sparrow, which has sparse rufous streaking.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.