It wasn’t that long ago when we weren’t seeing the rarities that we have this year. If a simple check is done with eBird that data will be right in front of birders, so that we might check percentages over the past 10 years. For December in Payne County, we came observed a Rough-legged Hawk in Orlando last Friday, Dec. 5. This was followed by sightings over the weekend, a non-breeding Franklin’s Gull on Boomer Lake, and an Eastern Towhee at Lake Carl Blackwell on Saturday Dec. 7.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a seasonable morning, we located good numbers of Mallards, nine Ruddy Ducks, which is more than we usually get, four migratory Killdeer amid healthy numbers of Ring-billed Gulls with a single Herring Gull. Overhead was a murder of four crows, while in the water fishing were three Great Blue Herons. Heron Cove shared a Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow in thick tangles along with two other unidentified sparrows. Dark-eyed Juncos were finding plenty of weed seeds along The Cove, joined by a female Northern Cardinal.
Last Thursday, the cast of characters changed to some degree around Boomer Lake with even more Mallards, a female Bufflehead racing toward and joining 10 Ruddy Ducks, with two Pied-billed Grebes, and an American Coot on the west side of the lake. The sparrow numbers grew with three Song Sparrows, two male Harris’ Sparrows in song with a long Dark-eyed Junco serenaded by three American Robins removing themselves from the black oil sunflower seeds and other treats in the area neighborhoods.
Last Friday, Dec. 6, some of the Ruddies had moved on, while a Northern Flicker came out into the chilly morning to join an American Goldfinch, half a dozen Dark-eyed Juncos, and two Song Sparrows to shelter against the wind.
Last Saturday with no wind made it more pleasant for a larger songbird feeding frenzy, which included spirited juncos, several robins, the Song Sparrow, another flicker, and jays.
Sunday,
Dec. 8, good numbers of American Robins were southbound after they caught a quick bite from the area Bradford pears. Migratory Killdeer were still present but movement was apparent, while the breeding plumaged Double-crested Cormorants rested upon Boomer Lake before continuing on.
This Monday was generally more of the same with an icier breeze carrying the migrants south.
Tuesday brought in some migrant Bonaparte’s Gulls to Boomer Lake, while Couch Park shared Wednesday’s birding with several Mourning Doves, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, both kinglets, the Carolina and Winter Wrens, a Hermit Thrush, Red-winged Blackbird, Yellow-rumped Warblers, and better than a dozen American Goldfinches.
We’re still lacking our ducks in the smaller lakes, but as cooler weather comes in, we’ll be seeing most of them.
As the Carolina Chickadees move out of the forests, they’ll also bring along other segments of the multispecies flocks, which will include the Pine Siskin, more kinglets, the Brown Creeper, and White-breasted Nuthatches. On the outskirts of these birds, there should be woodpeckers to round out the numbers.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
