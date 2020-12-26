Rare birds in Payne County include the Mountain Bluebird, Oregon Dark-eyed Junco, and Red-necked Grebe at Sanborn Lake between last week and early this week. For special mention, the Cassiar’s Junco or cismontanus, has appeared for at least the second time at Boomer Lake Park. The cismontanus had the full dark hood with brownish flanks and some brown upon the back.
Last week, Boomer Lake was fortuitous enough to capture a few ducks, while a temporary gathering of hawks also joined in, as well as both Red- and Yellow-shafted Northern Flickers, while American Goldfinches and Slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos kept the second-growth riparian woods of Boomer Lake well within their reach. Harris’s Sparrow has been periodically appearing, as has the occasional Song Sparrow.
Cedar Waxwings have also been visiting and have mostly been partaking of the Bradford pear well within their reach, and sharing the same space with the growing numbers of American Robins. The Northern Mockingbird, of course, has laid claim to every inch of fruit tree, whether or not it is invasive, and has been closing in on hungry songbirds, even to the point of mimicking threat birds.
Canada Goose numbers are increasing, mainly due to migratory birds, as well as one that appears to be a cross between Lesser Canada Goose and Cackling Goose. Double-crested Cormorants are also moving through as well as assorted numbers of Killdeer once again.
Buffleheads appeared last Sunday, as well as increasing numbers of Pied-billed Grebes, and Downy Woodpeckers show up in larger numbers from the woods of Boomer Creek.
Monday of this week, we discovered three Red-tailed Hawks circling around a cell tower near the Boomer Creek area, as the temperatures continued to rise during a high pressure system that was with us for a few days. During this time, we had additional numbers of both Mourning and Eurasian Collared-Doves, Great Blue Herons, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and nearly a dozen juvenile American Crows. Also increasing again were Northern Cardinals.
On Tuesday, just prior to the warm cold front we experienced increased Mallard populations, and visited with a single Redhead in the company of a Common Goldeneye. If that did not raise eyebrows enough, we also shared space with seven yellow-shafted Northern Flickers on Heron Cove, while Canada Goose numbers were well over one hundred birds.
When Wednesday rolled around with the increasing winds that eventually made it over 30 mph, the only songbirds in the sky were Cedar Waxwings just prior to 9 a.m., while seven chilled Killdeer were at the lowlands on the southeast corner of Boomer Lake huddled together breaking the wind.
On that same date, Meridian Tech shared over a dozen Cackling Geese, while Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Loop Ridge counted Gadwall, American Wigeon, Pine Siskins, and Yellow-rumped Warblers.
European Starlings seem to be decreasing, as are House Finches, while Northern Flicker numbers continue to rise. To be expected, Ring-billed Gulls are using Boomer Lake as a respite zone, sometimes with numbers over 100.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.