There were several rare bird alerts last week, so we can see that fall migration is progressing at its normal leisurely rate. Mid-September started out with Philadelphia Vireo and Pine Siskin at Sanborn Lake and another siskin at Boomer Lake Park. This was followed up on the 19th with Sedge and Marsh Wrens and another siskin at Cushing Water Treatment Plant and Lake Carl Blackwell, respectively. On the 20, Swainson’s Thrush was located at Sanborn Lake, while an early Yellow-rumped Warbler and another Pine Siskin were counted at Lake Carl Blackwell. We continue to seek out more.
No doubt that everyone has heard about the severe mortality event that was covered by the news in New Mexico where large numbers of birds were affected by the unusual weather. Be prepared for more of these as time progresses, which is something that we have been warned was forthcoming. This is all the more reason to try to help birds as much as possible with fresh water and full feeders for them to rest at during migration.
We also have a wanderer at Buck Thomas Park in Moore, a Tropical or Couch’s Kingbird. Writer was also looking at our own Western Kingbirds in hopes that we might have encountered the same this spring and summer at our own Boomer Lake Park. It didn’t happen here, but it is interesting that Oklahoma was eventually on the map for this valuable sighting.
Starting last week, things came together for juvenile Scissor-tailed Flycatchers and another Yellow-billed Cuckoo last Wednesday, September 16 at Boomer Lake Park.
On the 20th, we encountered a couple of migratory Turkey Vultures as well, with the remainder that was reported over the northern Kameoka Trail on the same day with temperatures well in the 70s. The Gray Catbird and Yellow Warblers have also temporarily moved in for a rest stop.
The 21st netted us a couple of male Belted Kingfishers around Heron Cove, as well as a single Sanderling over the past couple of days resting at Shorebird Jetty in the company of good numbers of Least Sandpipers. We have also been encountering normal numbers of migratory Killdeer.
Over the month, we have seen plenty of migratory waders, Cattle Egret, Pectoral Sandpiper, good numbers of Cliff Swallows, and Franklin’s Gulls.
Our irruptive Red-breasted Nuthatch has also been hanging around Couch Park, while Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have been apparent in neighborhoods. American Crows are returning to the fold for the fall, with Pied-billed Grebes, Green Heron, Chimney Swifts, Least Flycatchers, Blue-headed Vireos, Sharp-shinned, Coopers, and Red-shouldered Hawks in transitional movement.
Chipping Sparrows, Summer Tanagers, Baltimore Orioles, Indigo Buntings, Spotted, Semipalmated, and Solitary Sandpipers continue to move through county-wide.
Red-winged Blackbirds are moving in, while Black Vultures circle our skies, and Nashville, Pine, and Wilson’s Warblers and American Redstart wave goodbye as they continue southbound. They are still pushing from the north at higher rates, with ducks on their coattails.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.