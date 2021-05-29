Payne County rare birds over the past week include Ruddy Duck, Wood Thrush, Black-headed Grosbeak, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Caspian Tern, Redhead, Hermit Thrush, and a possible Tri-colored Blackbird. We’re still awaiting the photo confirmation on the latter.
It appears that Payne County’s monsoon season is still upon us. We are waiting to receive word on its end. Another inch of rain has been received, and we shall see what happens within the next week.
Heron Cove has been a wonderful hotbed of activity at Boomer Lake. We are parents once again and we now have at least two nestling Green Herons. However, chances are good that there may be at least two more youngsters in the nest, as it has been a good year for protein and rain, of course. Our high count in the past for largest clutch still stands at five, so there is a slight possibility that we could have that many young. Stay tuned for more information.
There is also a possibility that we have another nest going, which writer has not located yet. It must be confessed that since we have been photographing the First Family, the possibility of another nest has temporarily taken a back seat. Due to the location of the nest, the photos aren’t top quality, but it is enough to know that we have young.
Yellow Warblers are still in the area, though the numbers appear to be shrinking. Great-tailed and possibly Common Grackles are also nesting in our midst. The constant calling of both Orchard and Baltimore Orioles leads us to believe that they both are also in the Heron Cove vicinity.
Brown Thrashers, House Finches, Mourning Doves, Northern Cardinals, Purple Martins, Warbling Vireos, and both Barn and Cliff Swallows are clearly providing for their own young. We cannot make any promises at the Cove with the Eastern Kingbirds, but it is a possibility.
Least and Alder Flycatchers are still roving around the area and we’re in high hopes of observing more species. With both early and late birds, chances are excellent that we will also be visiting with other uncommon birds as the season progresses.
American Robins and other off-season frugivores have been feeding protein to both their young and have been routinely snacking upon the plethora of mulberries increasingly in our midst. More berry bushes have been bearing fruit as time goes on.
Both Great Crested Flycatchers and Yellow-billed Cuckoos have been paying homage to us of late, and if we are fortunate, perhaps someone can come across the Black-billed Cuckoo like we have heard about in Tulsa.
Writer has not come up with any other additional information regarding suspect crossbill nesting activity this year, so perhaps next season will give us all more hope.
We do know that the Wood Thrush has returned and the more that we see of it, the chances are greater that we shall eventually have a nest or two here in Stillwater area eventually. Range expansion is quite alive and well in Oklahoma.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
