There was exciting news for March 1 in the rare bird category for Payne County. A dark juvenile Rough-legged Hawk was observed on Sixth Ave soaring with a nearby Red-tailed Hawk.
This chunky raptor is an Arctic breeder that can be found in Oklahoma during winter facing into the wind in open county.
Sometimes, they will even perch where no other raptor will have the audacity. This hawk is rare due the fact that it should have been northbound by now, but juveniles are sometimes unaware what they should be doing.
A Bald Eagle scattered some Ring-billed Gulls into the sky over Boomer Lake, bearing them no mind on Wednesday, March 4.
This raptor was in search of fish and was scanning the lake, possibly for its young in the nest. Other birds proved to be of no interest.
The American Beaver also allowed some good looks last Thursday around the Heron Cove vicinity. It was bringing small limbs to a very large den located within The Cove. As of yet, there has been so sighting on a possible female for a den of this magnitude.
Last Saturday, March 7, three migratory Eastern Meadowlarks for the month were hosted upon Heron Cove seeking sustenance. Last year a group of four arrived on March 19, while the earliest group in 2018 was counted March 8. Many more meadowlarks were observed in March and April during 2015-2017. Scant information was provided for earlier years likely due to the lack of birding in the area.
Ruddy Ducks have also been all over the area, with the highest number located last Sunday, March 8. It was a windy and cooler wind chill morning when nine of them were counted, which has been the highest number that I have encountered on Boomer Lake. Also six American Crows were crossing the lake behaving in a raucous manner. Chances were good that they were going to be in search of raptors to annoy.
Nearly half an inch of rain fell overnight from Sunday into this Monday, and since shorebird migration is now upon us, I’d hoped that the small amount of rain might have downed a few birds of interest. Unfortunately, none were located, but the domestic Ruddy Shelduck made an appearance and attempted to associate with a few Canada Geese on the water. With breeding season, our shelduck was not greeting fondly, but it is used to spending time alone in spring and summer or with non-breeding geese.
No reports were made on the Lesser Black-backed Gull this winter at Boomer Lake or in any other part of Payne County. This gull had been a normal occurrence from 2014-2019.
The last Rusty Blackbird sightings were made in 2019 on Lake Carl Blackwell with multiple birds on Cimarron Hill Rd.
During March, one sighting of a Loggerhead Shrike was made at the 6000-6300 block of West Lakeview Rd, one at mile 168 on Interstate 35, and the last on south Prairie Road.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.