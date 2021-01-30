Payne County’s rare birds for the past seven days include the continuing Say’s Phoebe and Mountain Bluebird, and a highly unusual Rock Wren for this time of year.
Rainfall over the past week was 0.82 inches with 1.89 inches for the year on Jan. 27.
We’ve been observing normal winter birds for the season, which includes migratory Double-crested Cormorants, the occasional Belted Kingfisher(s), as well as Mallards, gulls, Great Blue Heron, Canada Geese including the smaller Lesser Canada Goose, some migratory Killdeer, and a few ducks. The skies have also been dotted with blackbird assortments, as well as American Robins. Some days, Boomer Lake has been seeing over thirty species, and on others, fifteen or less.
Hungry raptors have also been in the area, including Cooper’s, Sharp-shinned, Red-shouldered, and Red-tailed Hawks. These hawks also have included several juvenile birds, as well as the occasional Bald Eagle, which is not always on or in the vicinity of Boomer Lake. The one observed this Wednesday was an individual at least one-half to three-quarters of a mile away, southwest of Boomer Lake, but still observable with optics.
An assortment of weather has also been with us, including fog, unseasonably warm weather, and very little seasonable temperatures. However, we are getting effects from the tracking storm heading to the east coast, which will also be affecting the northern plains more by press time.
This Monday, we received our rain, which brought numerous birds to The Lowlands at the southeast corner of Boomer Lake. This included about six dozen American Robins, a dozen Killdeer, and two cismontanus Dark-eyed Juncos. It would be interesting to band those two, just to learn where they spend their breeding seasons in relation to wintering in our vicinity.
The Ruddy Duck has also returned to Boomer Lake, along with American Coots, Mourning Dove, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Tufted Titmouse, and Orange-crowned Warbler.
Around the Whittenberg Park area this week, we have been finding Gadwall, Ring-necked Ducks, and Bufflehead, Greater Roadrunner, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Bluebirds, House Finches, Purple Finch, Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, Red-winged Blackbird, and Yellow-rumped Warbler.
The Lake Carl Blackwell Dam provided Green-winged Teal, a woodpecker assortment, Brown Creeper, White-throated, Song, and Swamp Sparrows, and Eastern Meadowlarks.
Stonecrest. Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop received many of the same species, as well as Ruby Crowned Kinglet, Bewick’s Wren, and Harris’s Sparrow.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant has been hosting more ducks, Wilson’s Snipe, Brown Thrasher, American Pipit, and Western Meadowlark.
The OSU Cross Country Course also added Field Sparrow.
Elsewhere in the state, we located several swans at the Tallgrass Prairie, but it was uncertain if they were Tundras or Trumpeters last week. This week, a female Pyrrhuloxia was discovered at Crystal Lake, while several Ross’s Geese were also located last weekend at Bixby Sod Farms. These were all nice finds!
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
