As days shorten and get cooler, birds are on the move migrating to their southern grounds. As time passes for Boomer Lake, we will only see more temporary visitors and experience the joy that each one brings through the study of each species. While the smell of freshly mowed grass wafts through the air, so do migrants, like the Least Flycatcher, Blue-winged Teal, Spotted and Upland Sandpipers, Mississippi Kite, Yellow Warblers, and so many others. For those of us that live so close to hot birding spots, we are reminded daily what we are so fortunate to have in our midst.
With fall quickly approaching, leisurely migratory movement teaches even us to slow down and enjoy what surrounds each and every one of us. This includes our own priceless heronry at Boomer Creek, the awe inspiring natural grassland habitat, the fringe of the Cross Timbers, and the riparian area that is not common to all citizens of this vast country. We have all of this and more right here in Stillwater. We also have unparalleled marsh habitat with the extension of the grasslands, even in our own back yards.
Now is the time to begin planting for next year, so we may attract more birds to our own yards and the birding venues that we have frequent free access to. Contact the local Native Plant Society, the Nature Conservancy, or the OSU Botanic Gardens for help and suggestions if you need ideas for what fits well on your property to attract birds, butterflies, and beneficial insects to your personal space.
We have specific areas at Boomer Lake that naturally attract numbers of butterflies like the monarch, dragonflies that provide protein to larger birds, as well as many wading birds like Great Egret and Great Blue Heron, songbirds like our state bird, the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, shorebirds, woodpeckers, and others, and that is due to habitat that these birds require.
If you are able to remove the invasives like yellow bluestem, Johnson, Bermuda, dallis, and crab grass that affect all of us, we will be on the road to more bird life both at home and out in our wondrous public lands. Then we can enjoy more native birds of the Great Plains like our grassland Dickcissel, Upland Sandpiper, Grasshopper and Henslow’s Sparrow, Bobolink, both meadowlarks, and so many more.
In some instances and if enough land is affected, prescribed burning or rotational grazing may be a necessity to combat invasive weeds and land fragmentation. Even though it is easier said than done, being good managers and stewards of our own land will help us through the self-maintenance of healthy, native grass and plants. Our beautiful native trees and shrubs can also encourage birds, bees, and other insects to do the jobs that they were meant to do, while providing free pollination services. That’s a lot of value with just a little bit of land.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.