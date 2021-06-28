Payne County rare birds for the week include several early migrant western Willets observed at Lake Carl Blackwell. When migrants are located this early heading south, it is generally due to failed breeding, just a little too late for the birds to find new mates and to try again, or they arrived at the breeding location too late to be able to find any appropriate nest sites.
The highlight for the week was at our own Teal Ridge Wetlands. Several young Yellow-crowned Night-Herons were discovered. Writer is not clear if these birds were a first time discovery at the wetlands. Also counted was the Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Bell’s Vireo, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Grosbeak, and Dickcissels.
The adult breeding species has been at Teal Ridge on a yearly basis. They are common, though generally inconspicuous. They have been observed numerous times standing upon railings making them an easy highlight of the day. This handsome heron forages mainly upon crabs and other crustaceans at twilight as well as in the night in shallow water at edges of waterways.
Regarding my query for nesting bluebirds this year, there was one response from Iba Drive. There is at least one nesting pair in a count of several birds. A relative of this note found a deceased pair early in the spring. If anyone knows of any others, please advise.
There was no mention about the Wood Thrush, so it appears that it had moved on this year.
Boomer Lake Park has hosted recent Chimney Swifts, Great Egret, Mississippi Kite, Cooper’s and Red-shouldered Hawks, both Eastern and Western Kingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Warbling Vireo, Fish Crow, Purple Martin, more Cliff Swallows than Barn Swallows, both Orchard and Baltimore Orioles, Prothonotary Warbler, Common and Great-tailed Grackles, Green Heron, and Northern Cardinal.
Several Western Kingbirds are on the lake this year, all providing for young. It appears to be about the same number that has been historical.
Cushing Water Treatment Plant shares multiple Wood Ducks, Northern Shoveler, American Coot, Killdeer, Red-eyed Vireo, American Crow, Indigo and Painted Buntings, Eastern Meadowlark, and many of the more common species.
Lake Carl Blackwell counted Broad-winged Hawk, Grasshopper Sparrow, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Yellow-throated Warbler, and Summer Tanager.
We also have access to the Great Crested Flycatcher, White-eyed Vireo, and Louisiana Waterthrush in appropriate areas.
Since many of us are back to work in one degree or another, unfortunately we have not had the time to bird like we did during the height of COVID-19. That is actually better for our psyches as a whole. There are still plenty of birds to enjoy in our favorite birding venues.
In other areas of the state, we have been privy to sightings of the Zone-tailed Hawk in the Wichita Mountains, and a female Bufflehead and Black and Least Terns moving through the lake Hefner area. Oklahoma continues to never disappoint in the summer.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
