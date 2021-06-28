Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is possible.