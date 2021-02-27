Positive news last weekend included the fact that we were out of the deep freeze, which meant a great deal to all of us. Being in an unnatural cold snap for such a long time period literally allowed us to walk about again. After the snow melted a couple of days later, it was so much better.
Writer missed the joys of Boomer Lake Park, but it was difficult getting there with five or six inches of snow inhibiting foot traffic. It was necessary to finally get out and see how the park was faring, as well as getting fresh air. It was much easier walking last Sunday versus last Saturday.
We were greeted by a three-day melt cycle at the lake with the edges more open, followed by the center and less melt not far from the edges. The afternoon carried us through and created a greater heat effect.
We viewed plenty of Canada Geese, both at The Lowlands on the southeast corner and across the lake on the west side. A few geese inhabited space on the ice, joined by Ring-billed and Herring Gulls, some of which showed their impatience with the lack of sustenance. Mallards were standing upon the ice and if one looked close enough, Green-winged Teal and Gadwalls were present in between them. A lone Great Blue Heron stood upon a branch in the water at Heron Cove awaiting food that would appear with some light melt. Birds were obviously hungry while waiting for the ice to melt, and a few found scraps that would temporarily hold them over until water opened up the ice.
We even observed a fish or two that were partially frozen in the ice with only the head showing. That was south of Shorebird Jetty, and even though it was a little unsettling, it allowed a raptor the possible luxury of some easy sustenance. Once the flesh was broken through, it would be much easier for other fish eaters without the strong bill to indulge their hunger.
Songbirds were out, which included the ubiquitous Carolina Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch and our much-loved snowbirds, the Dark-eyed Juncos. Those lucky enough managed the luxury of finding the Pink-sided Junco. What good fortune!
As time progressed later in the morning, a Carolina Wren with a new dialect proved that at least one was still in the vicinity. An American Crow was heard in the distance and a Blue Jay came forth, calling to bring out other birds, though it still wanted other species to stay away from its food sources.
A Red-tailed Hawk seated upon a power pole was searching for its own tidbits in hopes that a warm songbird would be along soon, while a couple of Song Sparrows stayed on the ground under cover.
The scenes all reminded us of our need for food and warmth from the sun to reawaken hope, as well as a much welcomed warming trend after such a difficult and cold week.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.