The expected May arrival report for Payne County’s last half of the month includes only the White Ibis.
The departure list contains Cinnamon and Green-winged Teal, Redhead, Lesser Scaup, Sora, American Avocet, Black-bellied and Semipalmated Plovers, Upland and Solitary Sandpipers, Long-billed Curlew, Hudsonian Godwit, Dunlin, Baird’s and Buff-breasted Sandpipers, Short- and Long-billed Dowitchers, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Red-necked Phalarope, California Gull, Caspian Tern, American Bittern, White-faced Ibis, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Blue-headed and Philadelphia Vireo, Bank Swallow, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Clay-colored, Savannah, and Lincoln’s Sparrow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Bobolink, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Tennessee, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian, Chestnut-sided, Blackpoll, Black-throated Green, Canada, and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstart, Rose-breasted and Black-headed Grosbeaks, and Lazuli Bunting.
Last week’s Payne County rare birds were the early Black Tern, late Bonaparte’s Gull, Alder Flycatcher, Ovenbird, Bay-breasted, Chestnut-sided, and Palm Warblers, two unusual Rose-breasted/Black-headed Grosbeak hybrids one that sounded more like a Black-headed Grosbeak and the other sounded like a Rose-breasted Grosbeak, possible Cackling Goose, Eastern Whip-poor-will, Red-breasted Nuthatch, and Greater Scaup. These were all wonderful finds, especially the hybrids and the Whip-poor-will.
We also managed to locate our first Mississippi Kites and got nice sightings on a very low Baltimore Oriole nest on the southeast corner of Boomer Lake with both of the pair working on it. It was about half finished. Unfortunately, due to a very cloudy day, no photo was obtained in this shadowy location.
There were also good numbers of wonderful shorebird sightings over the past couple of days, which included last Sunday (very windy) and this Monday at Meridian Tech. There were White-rumped, Stilt, Baird’s, Pectoral, and Semipalmated Sandpipers, the rarer Buff-breasted Sandpiper and Hudsonian Godwit, Long-billed Dowitcher, Wilson’s Phalarope, and Lesser Yellowlegs.
We have also been finding more-or-less common birds in the county including Bald Eagle, Swainson’s Hawk, Red-tailed, Cooper’s, Red-shouldered, and Broad-winged Hawks, who are not only taking advantage of thermals, but likely also have an eye on our migrants like the Osprey, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Acadian, Great Crested, and Least Flycatchers, Red- and White-eyed Vireos, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Swainson’s Thrush, Clay-colored Sparrow, less-irruptive Cedar Waxwings and Pine Siskins, Yellow-breasted Chat, Louisiana Waterthrush, Indigo and Painted Buntings, Black-and-white, Tennessee, Mourning, Orange-crowned, Nashville, Pine, Wilson’s, and Kentucky Warblers, Northern Parula, Common Yellowthroat, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Cliff and Northern Rough-winged Swallows, Solitary Sandpiper, Sedge Wren, and Summer Tanager. There are more and soon to be even more by the time next month rolls around. This will be by far, our heaviest month of visitors.
However, with the lack of disturbance last year due to COVID-19, we are apt to find birds from late clutches. Many of you will also notice that there is much more bird song this year, also possibly as a result of last year’s and this year’s quieter habitats. You may also notice that in less noisy areas and less traffic, birds are not necessarily belting out song as loudly as they have in the past few years. If you haven’t noticed, do take the time.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
