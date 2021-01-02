Rare birds for Payne County included 14 Sandhill Cranes flying south over South Country Club Road on Dec. 27.
The highlight of Payne County was the 73rd Stillwater Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 19, 2020. There were 32 participants and 18 parties that spent 98 hours of volunteer work traveling 570 miles to count 105 species and 12,766 individual birds.
Species counted included Greater White-fronted, Cackling, and Canada Goose, Wood, Ring-necked, and Ruddy Duck, Northern Shoveler, Blue- and Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, American Wigeon, Canvasback, Redhead, Greater and Greater/Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Hooded and Common Merganser, Wild Turkey, Pied-billed and Western Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Eurasian, White-winged, and Mourning Dove, Greater Roadrunner, American Coot, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Loggerhead Shrike, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Horned Lark, Golden-crowned and Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted and White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Carolina and Bewick’s Wren, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern and Mountain Bluebird, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Pipit, House and Purple Finch, Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, Lapland and Smith’s Longspur, Chipping and Field Sparrow.
Ring-billed and Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Black Vulture, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, Sharp-shinned, Cooper’s, Red-shouldered, and Red-tailed Hawk, Great Horned Owl, American Tree, Fox, White-crowned, Harris’s, White-throated, LeConte’s, Savannah, Song, Lincoln’s, and Swamp Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, and Spotted Towhee.
Barred Owl, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Red-headed, Red-bellied, Downy, Hairy, and Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, American Kestrel, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern, Eastern/Western, and Western Meadowlark, Red-winged, Rusty, and Brewer’s Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, blackbird, sp., Yellow-rumped and Pine Warbler, and Northern Cardinal.
Dec. 30, Sooner lake CBC was held on Dec. 28, and writer is still awaiting the data for that count.
Boomer Lake Park’s noteworthy activity on Dec. 23 included a higher wind event of 18-21 mph. At Heron Cove we discovered Canada Geese, Mallard, Domestic Ducks, Killdeer, Ring-billed Gull, Great Blue Heron and Cedar Waxwing. Cedar Waxwings were the only birds found in trees on that day.
On Christmas Eve, we discovered a Bald Eagle as a noteworthy individual, and on Christmas Day, the most interesting event was a coyote that trotted across the southeast corner lowlands of Boomer Lake, scattering two dozen Canada Geese. The coyote paid the geese no attention and ambled across the street in the vicinity of the dam area.
Boomer Lake has managed both Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, Canada Geese, Mallards, Buffleheads, Killdeer, Great Blue Herons, Mourning Doves, Northern Flickers, European Starlings, Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Blue Jays, American Crows, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Junco, and Northern Cardinal over last weekend, Dec. 26-27.
This Monday, we also encountered flyover Double-crested Cormorants.
Even though this has been an uneventful winter thus far, it has just begun. We have battled ran and snow, as well as wind, low wind chills, and unseasonably warm weather.
Be as vigilant as possible for the interesting birds that are yet to come our way.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.