With a smattering of rain over the past three days, it still was not enough to close the cracks in the ground at Boomer Lake. However, it was enough to bring in a weary migrant or two.
Some area residents in surrounding counties have mentioned that birds have seemed to disappear, and they have to some degree. When it comes to high temperatures, they do the same as we do: they head for cover. DNA also has predisposed and taught others that it is best to raise a family in shaded areas.
Last Sunday at Boomer Lake, there were no obvious little opossums. Our local rehabilitator at Nature’s Vein tells us that eventually the mother shakes her young off if they are getting too big and should be able to feed themselves. However, when in doubt, don’t hesitate to ask.
It was a splendid day, as our nestling Green Heron look like they will soon fledge. From last week’s posted photo, they are still within leaves and branches, but they look healthy and raring to go.
Northern Cardinals, Great Blue Herons, Purple Martins, Northern Mockingbirds, Canada Geese, and our ubiquitous Mallards include some of the largest numbers in our bird survey. It will not be much longer before our small Purple Martin roost heads to Tulsa with the $10,000
strong there. Oklahoma brought forth some strong young this year, and it was most noticeable here at our own Boomer Lake. We averaged two dozen adults this year. Including the young, we nearly doubled our numbers.
A couple of Ruby-throated Hummers were at the trumpet flowers across from Kicker, which also means to get your personal feeders cleaned and ready for fall migration if you haven’t gotten them out yet. Don’t use food coloring, as the red around the feeding ports will handle attraction for you, and the dyes are not healthy for them. As always, send your pictures on to me, so that I may share in your hummingbird joys.
Migrant numbers will be increasing, so get out your cameras and binoculars for some wonderful sights that have already begun. Today we observed the Willow Flycatcher and to add to that, we could be seeing the Black-bellied Plover, Alder Flycatcher, Tree Swallow, California Gull, and the Black-throated Green Warbler. The Panhandle will be experiencing more, so if you have been holding off on a trip there, don’t wait too much longer, as mid- to late-month will quickly find its way here.
Since I returned from central Kansas last Sunday night, get ready for Franklin’s Gulls, Black Terns, and more Forster’s Terns. We are getting a Forster’s here-and-there, but we could increase our numbers this fall. If we’re lucky, we might see one or two of these birds in juvenal plumage. Naturally, our shorebirds are waiting in the wings and if we get a little rain, they might stay for a day at Boomer Lake.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
