With over an inch of rain over the past week, we added several rare birds in Payne County. We included the early singing Blackpoll Warbler, late Purple Finch, early Palm Warbler, very rare Black-billed Cuckoo, and possible Cackling Goose.
The first half of the month May arrivals include Ruddy Turnstone, Short-billed Dowitcher, Red-necked Phalarope, Laughing Gull, Least and Black Terns, Great Crested, Yellow-bellied Flycatchers, Alder and Willow Flycatchers, Philadelphia Vireo, Golden-winged, Mourning, Magnolia, Bay-breasted, Blackburnian and Canada Warblers, and Blue Grosbeak.
The departure list counts the Northern Pintail, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Hooded and Red-breasted Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Western Grebe, Virginia Rail, Common Poorwill, Piping Plover, Marbled Godwit, Wilson’s Snipe, Bonaparte’s Gull, Common Loon, Northern Harrier, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Philadelphia Vireo, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Sedge and Marsh Wren, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, American and Sprague’s Pipit, Harris’s, Vesper, White-throated, and LeConte’s Sparrow, Spotted and Eastern Towhees, and Brewer’s Blackbird.
Last Wednesday, April 28, there was the pungent smell of onion grass in the air as we made our way toward Heron Cove in hopes of finding Green Herons. Writer was rewarded with four in the sky, with one coming into The Cove. There was one on a nest! Several Ruddy Ducks were near sleep, while American Coots motored along, and the Neotropic Cormorant was parked on a snag on the west side of the lake. Warbling Vireos harmonized around a scant handful of Barn Swallows and two dozen Cliff Swallows. The Brown Thrasher has been in serenade for several days now, while both the Orchard and Baltimore Orioles harmonize in the same vicinity. Yellow Warblers have been singing about their being sweetest, but it is undecided who is to be crowned with the distinction.
Last Thursday, our Ruddy Duck numbers increased, while a Mourning Dove eyed a potential piece of real estate with a Great Blue Heron winging its way south, while two Fish Crows intercepted a dozen Purple Martins vying for insects. Harris’s Sparrow was heard singing as it stayed concealed on its rest stop.
On May Day, Clay-colored Sparrows began showing themselves, while Lincoln’s Sparrow flashed its headdress, and the Eastern Kingbird announced itself. Turkey Vulture numbers began a broad increase during the week.
Over last weekend Chimney Swifts made their debut, while Great Blue Herons and Purple Martins increased their numbers. Last year truly was a boon for several species.
The Least Flycatcher managed to touch down this week along with an increased influx of Clay-colored Sparrows and Yellow Warblers.
With trees being leafed out as they are now, it is a little more difficult to easily spy many silent species, but it is very possible in carefully scanning the branches. Many sleepers can be found in this manner.
Before we know it, hummingbirds will begin showing themselves and keeping us primed for more southerly individuals on their northbound trek. Also stay alert for crossbills this year in appropriate habitat which could mean breeding birds.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
