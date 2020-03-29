This has been an exciting week for rare bird alerts. At Boomer Lake we observed both the Neotropic Cormorant, which is a bird that has been coming to the area for the past five years, but it takes eBird several years to count what might be a vagrant. The American Tree Sparrow was also seen in Payne County running a day late this year, but it was not a confirmed bird.
Water, water, everywhere! Stillwater received 3.47 inches of rain over a 10-day period, but that is not the record. Byars holds the rainfall record with 8.06 inches for the timespan.
We are seeing good numbers of migrants so far this winter-spring, and we barely broke spring on March 21. Boomer Lake has also seen the Blue-winged Teal, Great Egret, Barn, Tree, and Cliff Swallows, Fish Crows, Purple Martins, Chipping and Lincoln’s Sparrows, Eastern Phoebe, Great-tailed Grackle, and eleven spring peepers. We also had nearly two dozen breeding plumaged American White Pelicans, while Whittenberg Park counted 15 American Pipits.
Overall, we have been finding general blackbird movement to be in good numbers over the past several days.
Singing Song Sparrows are also all over Boomer Lake, most congregating around Heron Cove.
Coyle’s high counts last Saturday included 15 Wood Ducks and 5 Greater Yellowlegs, while the OSU Cross Country Course came up with 2 LeConte’s Sparrows and 8 Yellow-rumped Warblers.
With cooler early morning temperatures over last weekend and this week, we were getting a few ducks at Boomer Lake, which included the American Wigeon, Northern Shoveler, and Green-winged Teal in addition to the normal nearly daily suspects.
When last weekend came to a close, Boomer Lake counted 4 Buffleheads, 28 Ring-necked Ducks, 43 Ruddy Ducks, 68 Lesser Scaups, 31 American Coots, 40 Double-crested Cormorants, and 10 Pied-billed Grebes, which are excellent numbers, some of which are Boomer Lake records.
We also observed several Brown-headed Cowbirds, nearly a hundred Cedar Waxwings, American Goldfinches, inbound House Sparrows, and most woodpeckers had been counted.
Canada Geese have populated Goose Island, and all of them cannot be observed due to the high growth of grass. Their calling can be heard non-stop and it is generally loud enough to be heard in some neighborhoods. The area also served as a resting point pre-weekend for the American White Pelicans, but they opted for a low grassy spot in the afternoon.
Meridian Tech holds last Sunday’s Killdeer high count at 20 with 5 Eastern Meadowlarks. The Whittenberg Park area’s high counts were for 12 Yellow-rumped Warblers, one Fox, one White-throated, one Field, and five Harris’ Sparrows, 15 Dark-eyed Juncos, six House Finches, a Pine Siskin, five Northern Mockingbirds, three Bewick’s and two Carolina Wrens, three Blue Jays, one Bald Eagle and five Eastern Phoebes.
By month’s end, we will be seeing more waterbirds, terns, and herons to delight their fans, as well as falcons, hawks, and songbirds. We waited so long to be in their company again.
Share birds with a friend in the distance.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
