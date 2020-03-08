Boomer Lake is surrounded by sounds of birds, flowering trees, flowers or weeds upon the ground, and a lot is occurring to usher spring in from the jaws of winter.
Carolina Chickadees are choosing territories and want to be at the ready with mates, nest cavities, and plenty of food at their disposal. Northern Cardinals stay paired all year and they have had their territories from last year, so resident birds are staying close and are also getting ready to nest. Some have already been involved with procreation as there are a few nests that have been freshened up.
The American Robins can be resident or migratory, and we have seen some female robins with a brood patch.
Will some birds be nesting early this year?
Birds have been nesting a little earlier for the past several decades in preparation for changing weather. If one has looked at their legs, scales are apparent, which means that they have been around a lot longer than we have and have knowledge of minor changes that we never noticed.
Many birds have been on this earth for quite some time, and their forms have changed in order for them to live by food source adjustment, how to survive without water for long periods of time, how to remove salt from ocean water, and how and why to breed earlier.
It is true that some species have perished, but most of that had to do with human involvement, not just natural predators.
Birds are clearly telling us something when they no longer remain in an area. We just have to learn to listen to their actions.
Migration occurs somewhere in the world every day of the year, so with March, we can observe the birds that will be leaving, arriving, and passing through Oklahoma – raptors, ducks, songbirds, and their relatives.
This month, the rare Yellow Rail of southern McCurtain County, the Lesser Black-backed, Glaucous, Little, and Iceland Gulls, Ferruginous and Rough-legged Hawks, American Tree Sparrow, Steller’s Jay, Northern Shrike, Smith’s and Lapland Longspur, Rusty Blackbird, Sage Thrasher, and Cassin’s Finch, American Woodcock, Black and White-winged Scoter, Tundra Swan, and Golden Eagle will all bid us goodbye.
The March arrivals will show a dramatic increase – Night-Herons, assorted Sandpipers and Plovers, yellowlegs, vireos, swallows, warblers, sparrows, our state bird, the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Swainson’s Hawk and Peregrine Falcon, the heron clan, Neotropic Cormorant, Wilson’s Phalarope, Long-billed Curlew, Eared Grebe, Chimney Swift, Sora, King Rail, Black-chinned and Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, Black-necked Stilt, and several others.
Migration shows the need for the time to procreate. It is an irresistible urge called zugunruhe, that all breeding aged birds must act upon. This means that spring also denotes a time for the circle of life and nothing must hinder it.
Join me and other birders in welcoming the new fold this month. Get out there to see some birds, and welcome them for the free assets that they provide, especially pollinating our food. We need them more than we realize.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.