Stillwater experienced 0.38 inches of rain last week, which kept Boomer Lake at a good water level for the month of July. We observed some minor ground cracking, though we experienced more rain for the month than usual.
Payne County will experience more migrant arrivals than departures for the month of August. Arrivals for the first half of the month include the Black-bellied Plover, California Gull, Osprey, Alder Flycatcher, and Tree Swallow. The departures for the for the first half of the month will tally the Scarlet Tanager and Blue-winged Warbler, which was observed as an early bird and slightly out of normal range at the OSU Botanic Gardens. The only other data that we know about is the fact that they breed at the Nickel Nature Preserve in Cherokee County with only nine other recorded eBird sightings in the state. Great find!
On Aug. 2, a somewhat uncommon subadult Black-crowned Night-Heron was located at Teal Ridge. Also noted elsewhere was a flyover Upland Sandpiper, mobile Dickcissels, and Baltimore and Orchard Orioles.
Boomer Lake is still managing hanger-on Barn Swallows and the occasional Chimney Swift.
Aug. 1 brought a few early migrants with the slightly cooler morning and much less humidity. At Boomer Lake, observations were made on Blue-winged Teal, Least and Traill’s Flycatchers, a group of Purple Martins, Yellow Warblers, and American Avocets.
Another notable find in the county on July 31 was what appeared to be a Least Tern colony. Unknown if any other groups have been found in the county in the past, but information appears to be very sparse at this time. However it looks good for the possibility of a first time noticed.
July 30 brought a lone Forster’s Tern resting upon a perch at the west side of Boomer Lake.
On July 29, a couple of Long-billed Dowitchers were observed among hundreds of Canada Geese at Meridian Tech.
The latest on the dead and dying bird saga in the country is that it stopped, but there is still no conclusive evidence on the cause. Be wary of the usual suspects that include disease and pesticides. If feeders are in use, do clean them well with a one-part bleach to ten parts water solution. Rinse well and dry thoroughly before using. Also clean in a bucket or utility tub, not in the kitchen sink where food is rinsed and prepped for use.
The action is just beginning at your favorite birding spots. There still is a lot more to come for fall migration. Early mornings are giving us pleasant birding before the heat kicks in, so dust of those binoculars and cameras that were put away for the high temperatures of summer. We need as many eyes as we can get to watch for those rare birds that are eluding the rest of us.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
