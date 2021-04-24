During our short period of spring migration, our Boomer Lake terminal has been slowly gearing up for action. While the ducks have been passing through for the past few weeks, we are sometimes seeing many other denizens during this framework period.
Mallards, Ruddy Ducks, Blue-winged Teal and Northern Shovelers have been the mainstay of our operative endeavors. Those colorful occasional visitors, the aerodynamic compatriots of tight-winged maneuvers, the American Avocets, have shown that they are the kings of perfect timing in order to retain balance in choreographed movement.
It has been a wonder observing such beauties in breeding dress like the Eared Grebe, Least Sandpiper, and Spotted Sandpiper as they bide their time with us and the juveniles hone their skills as masters of next year’s ceremonies when they are adults.
American Coots are slogging along the edges of Boomer Lake, while Franklin’s Gulls have been sharing space with Canada Geese on Shorebird Jetty and renting space to the Fish Crows at our disposal. Ring-billed Gulls, Forster’s Terns, and Double-crested Cormorants are holding down the landing lights while Great Blue Herons and Great Egrets wave their outbound flags for the birds still waiting to land and take off and amazingly do so as well as the European Starling murmurations.
Turkey Vultures use the warm air currents at their disposal to keep pace with the high-flying migratory hawks that will soon be passing through here again at varied altitudes.
Over the water, Tree, Barn, and Cliff Swallows have been keeping the area free of insects, while Purple Martins have been inspecting their work.
Carolina Chickadees are steadfast in greeting songbird transients like the Scarlet Tanager, Baltimore Oriole, White-throated Sparrow, and Savannah Sparrow as they seek sustenance while warming themselves in the sunlight during our recent cold snap.
Red-winged Blackbirds, Common and Great-tailed Grackles, as well as Northern Cardinals are picking safe spots in order to build their nests and begin families while they await the Green Heron clan.
Mourning Doves are also surveying the lay of the land so they might choose some of the finest trees for their not-so-flimsy stick nests.
Long-billed Curlews, Piping Plovers, Orchard Orioles, Blue Grosbeaks, and Yellow-headed Blackbirds are just a few of the visitors to be expected and experienced in our area for migration.
There will also be plenty of others like the White-eyed, Blue-headed, and Red-eyed Vireos, Grasshopper Sparrows, American Redstart, Chestnut-sided and Black-and-white Warblers.
Dust off those binoculars, charge your camera batteries, and get out for some good old-fashioned exercise during this much-awaited time of year. We can all take day trips and experience nature like we have never done before. This is the year to observe new species at our normal birding patches, and make history like we have done every year.
Set up feeders, water, and blinds so that the whole family can enjoy the animals closest to us and let them bring joy to our lives while we help them through the toughest time of their lives – migration.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.