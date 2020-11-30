Payne County rare birds for the period of Nov. 19-22 include a Red necked Grebe with a reddish neck. Writer is unclear if this is a juvenile or an early breeder.
A Mountain Bluebird was finally observed at Boomer Lake Park last Friday the 20th. On the 21st, Lake Carl Blackwell counted a Say’s Phoebe at the dam. Last Sunday an immature Magnificent Frigatebird, quite out of its normal range was discovered at Lake Carl Blackwell, while the American Tree Sparrow was located in Mulhall. These are all wonderful finds during this interesting span of time this year. There is no doubt that we’ll be finding more unusual species as the cadence marches on.
This Monday at Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove, we observed a hungry juvenile Cooper’s Hawk in pursuit of a red shafted Northern Flicker, who gave the raptor a smooth slip. Later a yellow shafted flicker dared to perch upon a tree instead, as the hawk ventured elsewhere.
Last weekend, Sanborn Lake had been sharing Ring-necked Ducks and Lesser Scaup, as well as a Hermit Thrush and much of our expected winter sparrows. The finest addition thus far was a Fox Sparrow. Much of the winter woodpeckers were also in tow.
Northern Harrier and LeConte’s Sparrow were observed with other seasonal birds at the airport in the area of Gate 13. More LeConte’s Sparrows are always a welcome addition, as are more sparrows and wintering wrens. Ubiquitous Ring-billed Gulls are steadily moving in. Perhaps species of note will be hiding within the masses as late fall and winter progress.
Fifty-one have been teasing us with American Wigeon, Hooded Mergansers, Smith’s Longspur, and examples of Brewer’s Blackbird, as well as expectant Red-tailed Hawks, including Harlan’s subspecies, and a much-missed Loggerhead Shrike.
Lake Carl Blackwell had been hosting Canvasbacks, Redheads, Common Goldeneye, Western Grebes, Herring Gulls, Northern Bobwhites, large numbers of Double-crested Cormorants, and the irruptive Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Whittenberg Park counted Wilson’s Snipes, a soon-to-be courting Great Horned Owl, multiple Northern Cardinals, and good numbers of migrating Red-winged Blackbirds.
Teal Ridge chimed in with the Greater Roadrunner and the Marsh Wren, while Redlands Road had a stray Franklin’s Gull. and Hazen Lake showed off Northern Shovelers.
Cackling Geese are coming through once again this week, and our winter American Kestrels are in full force. American Robins and American Pipits are also moving through the county, as are continuing irruptive Cedar Waxwings, Purple Finches and Pine Siskins. Red-winged Blackbirds are also still winging south and into our open arms. We’re also getting some migratory Mallards, Gadwalls, Pied-billed Grebes, and Buffleheads. Both Harris’s and Song Sparrows continue to enter the fold and Yellow-rumped Warblers are holding steady. Common Loons seem to be more apparent during this pre-winter season.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding, and remember to sign up for Christmas Bird Count in Stillwater on Dec. 19! Do remember to wear masks and social distance while in the field.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
