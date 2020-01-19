Last week’s Payne County rare birds included a Sedge Wren at the OSU Cross Country Course, a House Wren at Lake Carl Blackwell, and a very early singing and flight displaying American Woodcock by about a month.
The first half of last week brought more seasonal weather for the earlier mornings bringing out more of our winter birds, including migratory Red-winged Blackbirds, Yellow-rumped Warblers, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, and one of our Bald Eagle pair at Boomer Lake. Whenever our gulls scatter madly, a raptor is usually responsible, but the eagle paid them no mind, continuing south.
Meridian Tech shared several Yellow-rumped Warblers, while Cottonwood Road added nice winter sparrow numbers, which included Spotted Towhees. Lake Carl Blackwell had good numbers of American Coots, a Bonaparte’s Gull, Marsh Wren, and Red-shafted Northern Flicker. Sanborn Lake observed several Ring-necked Ducks, Belted Kingfisher, five American Crows, which is the high number this winter, Cedar Waxwings, and American Goldfinches.
Payne County moved into the 70s for Thursday and Friday of last week, which brought migratory Canada Geese and Mallards, a Bonaparte Gull, flyover Double-crested Cormorant, Eurasian Collared-Doves, a pair of Mourning Doves, Eastern Meadowlark, Harris Sparrow, and a few slate-colored Dark-eyed Juncos.
Sanborn Lake counted Gadwalls, Ring-necked Ducks, Brown Creeper, larger numbers of migratory European Starlings, the Spotted Towhee, and Yellow-rumped Warblers,
When last weekend arrived, wind chills were down to 4 degrees on Saturday, which was breezy and very uncomfortable, but Boomer Lake prevailed with good numbers of migratory Canada and Cackling Geese, Mallards, Gadwalls, the Yellow-billed Sapsucker, Horned Lark, Cedar Waxwings, Harris and Song Sparrows, Buffleheads, and American Goldfinch.
Lake Carl Blackwell presented good numbers of Green-winged Teal and American Coot, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, the American Kestrel, both kinglets, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red Fox, White-throated, and Lincoln Sparrows.
Last Sunday morning was still cool, but much more palatable, so more birds were out due to hunger. One of our Bald Eagles was high in the sycamore at Heron Cove seeking food, but it soon disappeared, though it is unknown what protein it obtained due to its vanishing. Cackling Geese were flyovers, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, and Yellow-rumped Warblers were also discovered.
Later that afternoon, Babcock Park chimed in with several Rock Pigeons, Northern Harriers, Red-tailed Hawks, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers.
OSU Botanic Garden had several flyover American White Pelicans, Eastern Phoebe, and several sparrows.
OSU Cross Country Course counted a Northern Harrier, Brown Thrasher, Brewer’s Blackbirds, Field, American Tree, White-crowned, White-throated, Harris, LeConte, Savannah, and Song Sparrows.
This week a mostly cloudy Monday, Jan. 20, the Botanic Garden shared Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, and several Carolina Chickadees.
Boomer Lake tallied scant Canada Geese and Mallards, while Ruddy Ducks dwindled as did Pied-billed Grebes.
The American Woodcock appeared once again around the Whittenberg Park area.
General bird counts have been proving over the few years that the European Starling has been losing numbers over the US. This will hopefully prove to be good for cavity nesters in general.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
