Rare birds include the Neotropic Cormorant, which has been visiting Boomer Lake Park and Boomer Creek since 2015. The Neotropic Cormorant is common within a limited range, predominating on smaller and shallower fresh water.
Its tail is as long as its neck with a short bill, small head, dark lores, and characteristic bordering white “V” at the chin. Also rare is the Red-tailed Hawk, borealis subspecies, seen off SH-51.
The hawk is large with a red tail with mostly pale underparts, a darker belly band, edges of flight feathers, and wing tips. It also has a brown head and white throat. It is known as part of the Northern race.
March 11, we once again heard the White-winged Dove in a neighborhood off Husband Street, where is seems to have been staying over the past few years.
This dove has been expanding its range for years, steadily moving north from Texas, Mexico, and the Southwest.
Killdeer are also being sporadically seen and heard at Boomer Lake, three being seen traveling together last Thursday.
A lone Turkey Vulture was also observed riding thermals in the southeast skies, and meadowlarks are moving through more as time progresses. Great-tailed Grackle numbers are also increasing.
March 14, Ruddy Ducks were still moving through, their numbers many times changing on a daily basis along with Double-crested Cormorants.
Our faithful cavity nesters, the Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, and Carolina Wren are both attending to nest cavity renovations, and beginning to raise families.
Red-winged Blackbirds are looking for prime real estate, while Dark-eyed Juncos and Song Sparrows change populations constantly.
They are staging themselves in the Heron Cove area, not necessarily all in one location.
Half a dozen Blue-winged Teal were observed last Sunday with two dozen Ring-necked Ducks, not far from a Ruddy Duck floatilla.
Hundreds of assorted blackbirds were on a southbound trajectory, likely escaping what may be increment weather from the north. Harris Sparrows are still calling the area home, while some Song Sparrows have been singing and are obviously soon migrating for breeding north of Oklahoma.
This Monday, Northern Flickers were foraging together while others of their species could be heard in the distance readying for nesting purposes.
Tuesday, we greeted another group of transitory Ring-necked Ducks and observed a clearly mated pair of Pied-billed Grebes.
Perhaps they will stay around and maybe we’ll host another pair like we did several years ago, when we had our first view of a new juvenile bird near Goose Island.
European Starling numbers are increasing and it also appears that we might already be hosting the Brown-headed Cowbird, which always means that they are preparing to leave some eggs where they can find easy care, like the Northern Cardinal family.
Northern Mockingbirds are courting, Canada Geese are loudly vocalizing, and if the weather co-operates, we just might have another shorebird fallout this spring.
Rain is certainly still in the recent forecast and water levels are quickly rising around Shorebird Jetty.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
