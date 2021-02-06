Payne Country rare birds for the week include the continuing Mountain Bluebird and Ring-necked Pheasant at the Ski Point grasslands of Lake Carl Blackwell. This declining bird was originally an Asian transplant in this country. For those that are uninitiated with the species, they are easily flushed. If you get the chance, try your luck at locating it. Most pheasants are usually seen north of Oklahoma.
Migratory movement is beginning this month for the Blue-winged and Cinnamon Teal, Turkey Vulture, Sandhill Crane, Fish Crow, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, and Sprague’s Pipit. I’m betting on some March birds, too.
We had a couple of cooler early mornings with a freeze last week, due to the snowstorm that infiltrated the east, which went right over our heads to the north. Fortunately, all we got was colder wind chills for a short period of time, always good for ducks.
Last Saturday we received a little over half an inch of rain, which brought in good numbers of birds to relieve The Lowlands of excess worms and other protein. There were several dozen robins in attendance along with both the red- and yellow- shafted flickers, and five Killdeer tracking the marshy land. Close to a dozen Mourning Doves were lying low and resting within the confines of the fallen branches from the last big storm that visited us. However, the area was not quiet enough for them and they departed in hopes of a more suitable location.
February was rung in with a juvenile Bald Eagle barely west of Heron Cove. Writer received an excellent view of the bird, but was unable to have a clear shot due to the location. It was certainly a nice viewing, as the mottled second year bird was astounding flying at just above level.
This Tuesday, we found a lone American White Pelican on the south side of Shorebird Jetty just resting its laurels on land. It apparently stayed for a while, so a shot was obtained simply for posterity. It is not unusual to find them during the winter. This one appears to be a non-breeding individual, also nice to observe at this time of year.
On the same day, the groundhog in the east claimed that there would be six more weeks of winter. When I heard that, I silently thought, “Out your way, perhaps, but clearly not here where the trees have been budding all winter once again.” At least the snow is out there where they are equipped to handle it better.
Wednesday, in came almost two dozen Double-crested Cormorants from north of Boomer Lake. The males were dressed in their beautiful black breeding garb, and we barely caught sight of some very short crests. They must expect to be breeding early or they want to impress the ladies while in transit. I think it was April last year when photos were captured of the crests.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
