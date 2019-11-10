The rare bird of the week in Payne County was the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher found at Lake Carl Blackwell on Nov. 2, which is late for the season.
Last Monday the 28th, large numbers of Franklin’s Gulls were moving south into our friendly skies, including hundreds of European Starlings, but not escaping our heavy cloud cover and rain. We also got a few more winter warblers, or the Orange-crowned and Yellow-rumped, that are moving in for the season. Right on their tails were Red-winged Blackbirds that are rising in movement on a daily basis, as well as the Pine Siskin that was once referred to as an irruptive, but seems to show up more regularly as time passes.
Both last Tuesday and Wednesday we received a little rain, which only amounted to 0.75” for the week. However, it is still enough to keep things a little moist, and it will be quite enough to beckon in our winter sparrows, many of which have already arrived. The rain brought in several American Coots and a few Northern Shovelers, and we’ve also been seeing what could be the same juvenile Bald Eagle that we had last year. This eagle is believed to have been hatched here in Stillwater, as it would be highly unusual for the adult birds to permit its presence otherwise.
Last Thursday or Hallowe’en, writer observed the Northern Shoveler, Bufflehead, Ruddy Duck, and juvenile Pied-billed Grebe in the early afternoon at Boomer Lake, along with three dozen Double-crested Cormorant flyovers, and our share of migratory Franklin’s Gulls. A few Ring-billed and Herring Gulls were also still in attendance for our real first freeze of the season.
Lake Carl Blackwell produced much of the same and added the Wood Duck, Gadwall, Northern Pintail, Lesser Scaup, Hooded Merganser, Osprey, and our usual winter sparrows: Lincoln’s, Song, Savannah, and Vesper to the mix.
Last Friday at Meridian Tech, we found a good two dozen Savannah Sparrows, which are birds that are actually losing numbers overall.
Also last Friday/Saturday the 1/2 the upswing on the barometer showed that we experienced a nice migratory movement which included Cackling Geese, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Northern Harrier, Merlin, Sharp-shinned, Cooper’s, and Red-tailed Hawks, as well as the American Kestrel, Hermit Thrush, and ten sparrows which added the LeConte’s and Spotted Towhee to our fabulous fall representative numbers.
Rounding out the excitement when we retired daylight savings time for the year, we still showed off many good numbers of birds at both Meridian Tech and Boomer Lake with both the adult and juvenile Bald Eagle on the same day.
More seasonal birds will still be arriving, including more sightings of our sought-after longspurs, likely more Leconte’s and if we’re lucky, and even the Baird’s Sparrow may cross the line and appear here in Payne County. These rarer sparrows are very difficult to observe for long in the fall, but several people have managed to photograph them, a great feat in itself.
What other rarities may we wager on this year?
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater. Double-crested Cormoran
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.