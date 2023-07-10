Going to camp is a rite of passage for most, but Meridian Technology Center’s Base Camps for kids offers more than a week in the mountains or at the beach.
MTC offered 12 hands-on, practical Base Camps June 6-8. Each three-day camp gave kids going into seventh-ninth grade the opportunity to explore and prepare for future occupations.
“Base Camps has something for everyone to learn, no matter what age a person may be,” said Jackalyn Beck, the marketing and media relations coordinator at MTC.
The camps were operated concurrently. Some were stand-alone camps and others ran for the full three days. Approximately 175 students attended, with more than 100 staff and volunteers working behind the scenes.
“The students get to rotate between the subjects that they’ve picked,” Beck said. “So they might be in cosmetology (one day) and collision repair (another day). The next day maybe they’ll be in culinary, so they got to do something different every day and experience a different part of Meridian each day.”
That includes camps such as Connect with IT, where students simulated a help desk environment to repair, service and troubleshoot personal computers for clients.
Or Power Up, an exploration of renewable energy sources, where campers worked in teams to create projects that helped them understand how energy is created, converted and consumed.
Or maybe Sous Chef Academy, where campers learned about cooking skills, ingredients and mastering kitchen safety.
Students could also choose between two full three-day camps – from Art to Part, where they make a 3D art project; to Under Construction, a camp that focuses on three main industries found at every construction site (air conditioning and refrigeration, construction and electrical technology).
“I think the main thing it does is give them the exposure of what is available here at Meridian,” said Scott Schaefer, a career development specialist at MTC who directed the camps. “A lot of our parents have asked us, ‘Hey, are you going to do additional ones,’ because once their kids come here, they love it and they want to be exposed more to different things.”
Beck followed the groups as they progressed through the camp options, particularly the Salon Style Base Camp, where she helped 18 students and gave feedback.
Salon Style was split into different groups, with one group working on the mannequins, another group working on designs and another group doing nails.
“The girls were drawing hair and designs on paper,” Beck said. “They dyed hair on mini mannequins. It was really cool because they got to take them home. They also (learned about) nail polish.”
The STEM-based camp called Infinite Exploration was one of MTC’s most popular ones. Salon Style and Sous Chef Academy were also popular camps.
Attendance for each camp was hard to gauge, because each student could move from camp to camp each day, Beck said. But most classes’ attendance ranged from 12 to 20 students.
Art to Part used a computer numerical control machine (CNC machine). Students used the machine to create a token to take home with them, and they could choose any idea for their project.
“One student made a name plate (with the machine),” Beck said. “It was really intensive, (and) they needed guidance at each step. There were only about ten students in that camp.”
Beck said one girl in Salon Style seemed especially excited about the Base Camp she chose.
“She told me that she loves dying hair and she thought it was so cool to get to work with the different colors,” Beck said. “She told me that she really enjoyed working on her own hair, and that’s why she was interested in that particular camp … and she thought that it would be something to do when she got older.”
Another girl told Beck after the Art of Architecture Base Camp that she wanted to go home and design her mom’s garden.
Beck said each camp had a “take-home” component, like a wooden toolbox or battery-powered cars they had made.
“(In Sous Chef Academy), they made sushi, which is a really fun experience because a lot of kids have never eaten it, let alone made it,” Beck said. “Not only did they get to make the sushi, but they got a plate to do the designs on and prepare a presentation.”
Beck said more than just learning the skills at Base Camp is the opportunity to gain experiences and memories that last a lifetime.
“(Base Camps) gave them the opportunity to think about the careers in their futures, if that’s what they’re looking for,” Beck said. “But it also just gave them an opportunity to get some hands-on experience with things that they might not otherwise think about.”
