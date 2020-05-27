On May 18, LifeNet released its annual Sudden Cardiac Arrest reports for 2019.
“SCA is a life-threatening emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. It strikes people of all ages and leads to death in minutes if the person does not get help right away,” the release states.
In Payne County, LifeNet responded to 86 SCA calls in 2019
There were 45 patients who were viable candidates for resuscitation efforts. Out of the 45 patients, 16 patients had return of spontaneous circulation and eight survived to hospital discharge. This had a survival rate of 18%.
“The chances of survival are very low when a person’s heart stops beating, and these survivors had the chance to see family and friends again. We are elated that our dispatchers, EMTs, paramedics and co-responders were able to help save these lives,” said Kelly McCauley, General Manager for LifeNet in Payne County.
McCauley also said the survival rate of 18% is much higher than the national average, which is 10%.
“The professional responders are just one part of the Chain of Survival, however, and the more important parts are the actions of those people who actually witness the sudden cardiac arrest,” McCauley said.
The press release said the Chain of Survival has five key links. The first step is recognizing someone in SCA and immediately call 9-1-1. The next step is to effectively demonstrate CPR until medical personnel arrives. The third step is if an automatic external defibrillator is available it needs to be used as early as possible.
“These first three steps need to happen within the first five to eight minutes for an SCA victim to have a viable chance at survival. Without these steps happening, the chance of any EMS team getting ROSC on a patient is very slim, and for each minute that these steps don’t happen, the chance gets slimmer,” McCauley said.
The fourth step is early medical care by EMS making every effort to restore a heartbeat on scene. The final step is post resuscitation care at the hospital. This leads to hospital discharge.
According to McCauley, improving survival rates is a community effort. Knowing how to perform proper CPR and AED use can go a long way in SCA patients. Whether this is at home, work, or in the public.
“LifeNet’s survival rate across the Payne County Division increased to 33% for patients who were both in ventricular fibrillation and who had someone witness their event. VF is one of the abnormal electrical activities that causes the heart to quiver, stopping it from effectively pumping blood,” the press release said.
VF is short lived and will deteriorate quickly to a flat line if not treated promptly. Shocking the heart with an AED is the only effective treatment for VF.
“Many people still don’t know the Western Payne County Ambulance Trust Authority (WPCATA) provides a limited number of AEDs at no cost to recipient entities across our area,” McCauley said. “LifeNet and WPCATA are committed to helping place more of these lifesaving devices across our community in places where large numbers of adults congregate."
LifeNet teaches bystander AED and CPR use to anyone willing to learn.
To learn more about sudden cardiac arrest, you can download LifeNet’s 2019 SCA Report at www.LifeNetEMS.org/SCAReport. To learn more about WPCATA’s AED Program, call 405-707-0007.
