It seems time flies by faster and faster. Days zip by and we tend to get behind on things that need our attention.
As the spring of 2020 is quickly approaching there are several items on our to-do list that cattle producers need to address. Below are just a few things that a producer does not need to neglect this spring
Herd Health – There are several areas of production that are extremely important that a beef producer must focus on, but I would have to say that herd health would top that list.
Work with your veterinarian to develop a vaccination protocol that is customized for your herd, including cows, heifers, bulls, and calves.
A proper vaccination protocol is not an investment to reduce costs, but to prevent production loss. If a producer vaccinates his 100 cows properly, he could be spending up to $1,000 annually on vaccinations.
If he choses not to vaccinate he saves $1,000 annually, but what did he give up? Merck Veterinary Manual states that Bovine Viral Diarrhea (BVD) was the most commonly diagnosed virus in bovine abortion cases.
How many pregnancies did he lose to BVD? How many calves did he lose to blackleg? Let’s assume that by vaccinating his cows, his pregnancy rates increased only 2% and he saved one calf from blackleg. This would result in three additional calves to sell at weaning. This could result into an extra 1,650 lbs. of calf (550 lbs./head) to sell at $1.60/lbs. resulting in an additional $2,640 of income.
Putting together a vaccination schedule and perhaps putting that schedule on the calendar will help producers in planning for a healthy, productive cow herd.
Nutrition – Here in eastern Oklahoma many of our producers are solely relying on grazing warm season grasses. However, from January through March there are very little nutrients available in standing warm season forages.
Granted almost every producer is currently providing hay and supplement, but this time of year is a huge stress on an animal’s energy stores.
Whether you calve in the fall or the spring, right now is a critical time to maintain body condition. Producers should be encouraged to work with your OSU Extension Educator to try and develop a forage and supplementation plan.
Let us not also forget about the fall born calves that will be weaned this spring. It is beneficial to have those calves already bunk broke and eating prior to weaning to ensure a smooth transition from the cow to calf independence. Good nutrition is a key component to a strong immune system.
Calving – Begin planning for this spring’s calving season. Make sure you have the proper tools available to assist in an emergency. Having a halter and rope, long-sleeve OB gloves, buckets and bottles of wash water, calf puller, OB chains and handles that have been cleaned, iodine for the calf’s navel, syringes and needles, electrolytes, colostrum, and lights are several items that are recommended to have in a calving kit.
Also prepare ahead of time with a proper place for the cows to give birth. A muddy lot is a not the best place for a cow to calve, and with all the rain we have received this year we have an overabundance of muddy spots.
Plan on moving your cows to a drier pasture, in a dry barn, or possibly roll out bedding for them to find a dry place to lay. Remember that every live calf is essential your operation’s profit margin.
Agriculture
2020 Payne County Jr. Spring Livestock Show Schedule
Monday, March 2:
9 a.m. Sheep Show Begins
5 p.m. Goat show begins
Tuesday, March 3:
8 a.m. Dairy Heifer Show
11 a.m. Beef Heifer Show
Wednesday, March 4:
9 a.m. Swine Show
1 p.m. Cattle Fitting Contest
Thursday, March 5:
5:30 p.m. Buyer’s Dinner in Community Building
7 p.m. Premium Sale
Building your ranch cash flow statement
The first of the year is a good time to dig into your farm financial documents. The pressure from Uncle Sam to get your taxes done provides great motivation to break out last year’s receipts.
But do we stop after getting all the information to our tax preparer? The answer is NO! This is a great time to put something together to help you manage your operation by building an annual cash flow.
An annual cash flow is the simplest financial document that we can prepare. It does not require any fancy equations or understanding if something is a short term or intermediate asset. A cash flow analysis is just a breakdown of money flowing in and out of the operation.
This is the most beneficial when evaluated in monthly timeframes. The example shows what this looks like on paper. Ideally, there should be a separation between family living and the ranch finance operations. If that is not how your operation functions, then be sure to add both income and expenses from both your personal and ranch operations. The cash inflows consist of all the revenues for that month. All transactions where the physical payment, wage, or income was received counts. From here, we subtract out expenses where the same rules apply.
We are focused on the actual movement of money only. At the end of the process, a net change in our cash position will be shown. OSU Extension Fact Sheet AGEC-751 is a great resource for cash flow development.
Our cash flow can impact our decision-making process. An example would be with our heifer retention. In many cases it is easy to retain heifers for herd maintenance or growth when our markets are strong, and profits are high. One factor in that decision would be that the strong markets provide the needed cash flow to cover loan payments and expenses by selling fewer calves. Once our cash flow needs are covered, it is very easy to keep additional females for the operation.
By contrast, keeping females when markets are depressed may be a good option as it relates to their long-term cost and them reaching their prime at a more advantageous point in the cattle cycle. Unfortunately, we typically need to market the bulk of our calf crop in depressed markets to meet all our financial obligations. Developing and monitoring our cash flow can help put us in a more beneficial position for many ranch decisions.
Now is a great time to build a projected cash flow for 2020. With our tax documents handy, we can use them to rebuild our actual cash flow from 2019 and use it as a template to build for 2020. Doing this can help us plan our farm/ranch investments for the year. It will also help us identify our need for an operating line of credit and the amount of the credit line. Also, it will aid in any management changes that may require a change in our spending habits. Changes like backgrounding calves or changing your time of pasture fertility can alter your cash flow. Excel, Quicken or QuickBooks can all be used as a way to manage your cash and even develop cash flows in real time. Building cash flow is a great first step in developing usable and important financial documents. For more information or assistance, contact your county OSU Extension Office.
