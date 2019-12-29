Value of gain (VOG) is a great tool for cow-calf operators to use as they plan their calf marketing decisions. Value of gain tells us the increase in potential calf value from one weight to the next. This is beneficial with a specific decision like whether to retain calves to a heavier weight. An easy way to make this calculation is to just pull up your local auction report. For example, we can use this data from early October 2019.
This information would lend itself to a fairly easy decision. Would it be worthwhile keeping those calves around for 75 extra days to increase our revenues by $164 per head? Would it cost us more than that in expenses? Or, if it takes 6 pounds of feed per day to get a pound of gain on the calf, the feed would cost $.75 per day ($250/ton, $.125/pound x 6 pounds/day) and the calf is growing in value by $1.26. We have $.51/pound to cover additional overhead, expenses, and additional profit.
While VOG is a very useful tool, it is only as good as the numbers we put in it. We are speculating the market in the future, which certainly opens us up to errors. In the example above, we used a market report from a single day in October to tell us about mid-December.
So, where should we exercise caution in using this tool? Continue to calculate VOG when making the decision to retain ownership of fall calves. But look at other tools to build some context. Our management in this time could add value as well. Weaning and backgrounding will alter our VOG calculation as well.
A few tools are available that we can use to hopefully remove some variables. First, instead of using the current market report to project your sale price in the future, use the appropriate futures contract and make a historical basis adjustment. Or, use a tool like Beef Basis that can be found at https://www.beefbasis.com/. This will use both the corn and feeder cattle contracts and basis data to help you arrive at a price forecast.
Navigating the markets is always tricky and never certain. But today more than ever we have access to a tremendous amount of data to help us arrive at answers. For help in this process, contact your local OSU Extension office.
Improving weaning weights
It’s that time of year. Calves get sent to town and we reap the benefits of the cold wet calving season, the scorching summer heat, and the fluctuating fall weather. Now we get to prep for the winter ahead. Much of the discussion this time of the year revolves around weaning weights. Weaning weights are a vital part of our revenue equation. It could be argued that total pounds weaned is just as important if not more so. With that said, listed below is some short-term and long-term ways to boost weaning weights or total pounds weaned where some are more economical than others.
Implants:
Year after year calf implants continue to yield a positive economic return. At a $2-3 investment depending on how you allocate your labor, it takes very little in terms of extra gain to recover the investment. Unless you are marketing the calves to a system that is providing a premium to not implant, this is generally a sound investment. Results do vary but a 0.10 pound increase in average daily gain is a reasonable expectation.
Creep feeding:
It seems like discussing creep feeding is like talking politics at a family reunion. In other words, it seems like a delicate issue. An article from UNL Beef provides a great overview of the profit calculation surrounding creep feeding. The article can be found at https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch/creep-feeding-beef-calves-profitable. At the end of the day, this just highlights the fact that returns to creep feeding can be highly variable. Price slides, feed conversion rates, and calf condition are all items that must be accounted for. Creep feeding should be considered a situational tool, not one that we lean on every year.
Retention:
I know, keeping them past weaning does not increase weaning weight. Yet, it does count towards the gross income of your cow calf operation. Sixty days can make a big difference. It provides the timeframe to wean, straighten out, and put on additional weight. The market reporters at many of our Oklahoma auctions are noting calves as unweaned in the market reports. Unweaned calves are trading significantly lower than their counterparts of similar weight. The reports can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/feederand-replacement-cattle-auctions#Oklahoma. These management decisions can boost price and build upon a market that usually trends up to the end of the year.
Conception and
weaning percentages:
Improving conception rates and ultimately weaning percentage can have a drastic impact on ranch revenues. Think of it in terms of the cow being a factory. We already pay for the real estate (forage base), the building (cow), and the labor (rumen microbes). A fully capable factory that does not build anything, like an open cow, is a losing venture. A good target is 95% and 90% for pregnancy and weaning percentage respectively. There are operations with a weaning percentage closer to 95%. These two reproduction measures ensure more total pounds at weaning, instead of high individual calf weights. Body condition scores and vaccination protocols are good areas to assess as we look for an improvement here. http://oces.okstate.edu/nedistrict/ uploaded_files/scotts documents/Impact%20Improved%20Weaning%20Perc.pdf
Calving distribution:
Calving distribution may not be altered until 2021, but we can start the record keeping this spring. Monitor what cows calve early in the season. The older calves tend to be our heavier calves and have many performance advantages. These calves may require little additional expense as the cow is providing the nutrition. Included in that may be an indication of what cows are the most fertile if they continue to calve early in the season annually. Again, we are already paying for the factory, it better be producing something. For every estrous cycle a cow misses, we could be forgoing $50-75 of revenue. http://oces.okstate.edu/nedistrict/ uploaded_files/scotts-documents/Calf%20Age%20Effect.pdf.
Breeding systems:
One of the most time-tested ways to achieve a higher level of performance, growth or reproduction, is to utilize complimentary mating systems. While a more detailed management plan may be needed, there is decades of research to back the value of crossbreeding and heterosis. This again will need to be planned for the next breeding season, but simply allocating our dollar to a different breed of bull may not require an above and beyond expense. Thus, any additional weaning weight improvements would be at a minimal costs. http:// factsheets.okstate.edu/documents/ansi-3150-crossbreeding-beef-cattle-i/
At the end of the day, this point in the cattle cycle can be daunting for many producers. An attempt to boost income in leaner years could lead us to try something new to boost revenues. This is not necessarily a bad thing, however, we can make sure we are investing in an area that will truly support our bottom line.
Ag Corner is provided by Payne County Extension Educators Nathan Anderson, Agriculture; Dea Rash, FCS; Keith Reed, Horticulture and Summer Leister, 4-H.
