County agricultural producers who want to take maximum advantage of changes in the current farm bill should plan to attend the Nov. 21 meeting hosted by the Payne County Extension Office in cooperation with USDA Farm Service Agency.
“Producers should attend the meeting to become better informed on the current structure of the 2018 Farm Bill,” said Nathan Anderson, Payne County Extension agricultural educator. “Knowing is the first step in understanding how the new legislation could impact their specific operation.”
There is no cost to attend the 5:30 p.m event, which will take place at the Payne County Expo Center. A meal will be provided to you during the event.
“Although the meeting is free, we are asking participants to RSVP no later than Nov. 19 to help ensure we have sufficient meeting materials,” Anderson said.
To RSVP, contact the Payne County Extension Office at 405-747-8320 or go to https://okla.st/2Q4cMAK.
Speakers will include Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service experts Trent Milacek, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension area agricultural economist headquartered in Enid, and Amy Hagerman, assistant professor of agricultural and food policy with OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Farmers and ranchers have the opportunity to elect to either Agricultural Risk Coverage County Option or Price Loss Coverage for the 2019 to 2023 crop years. However, producers need to be aware they have the option of changing their election in the last three years.
“Once elected, producers are locked in only for the first two years,” Hagerman said. “At the same time, producers will be able to update their PLC yield for all five years of the farm bill, if it is to their advantage.”
Producers who elect to ARC the first two years still will want to check their PLC yield. If the new yield is higher than their current yield, they will want to update the PLC payment yield.
“We have been told this is a one-time opportunity for the life of this farm bill,” Hagerman said.
Anyone interested in additional information about the Nov. 21 meeting should contact the Payne County Extension Office.
Payne County Master Gardener training
The Oklahoma Master Gardener Program is a volunteer training program designed to help county extension centers meet the demands for consumer horticulture research-based information.
Master Gardeners take classroom training coordinated by local extension staff with the assistance of state extension specialists from Oklahoma State University.
After classroom training is completed, program participants are involved in an internship program of volunteer services coordinated by local extension centers. Volunteer service components vary widely around the state, but in all cases are educational, extension related, and represent the interests of University Extension.
Classroom training will be supplemented with outstanding local resources. While most of our training will take place at the Payne County Administration Building, some will be at the Botanic Garden at OSU as well as the Vegetable Gardens at Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, adding valuable hands in the soil experiences to the formal training.
Program Details:
• Training consists of 13 - 3.5 hour classroom sessions plus optional hands-on learning opportunities.
• Training will take place on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-9 p.m. Hands on-sessions will be scheduled as needed but be primarily held on Thursday afternoons and Saturday mornings.
• The sessions begin on Jan.14 and continue weekly through April 14. Classes will not meet the week of Spring Break.
• Cost is $125 and includes all training and resource materials.
With this training comes the expectation that you return volunteer hours to either the Master Gardener Program or the Botanic Garden at OSU. New trainees are expected to volunteer 50 hours their first year in the program to become Certified Master Gardeners.
For more information, please contact Keith Reed, the Horticulture Educator in the Payne County Extension Office. Keith can be reached via email at keith.reed@okstate.edu, by phone at 405-747-8320, or in person at the Extension office located at 315 W 6th, Suite 103 in Stillwater.
