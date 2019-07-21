The e-Farm Management website has resources for producers to learn about financial management topics along with production, marketing and risk management topics. This site includes videos, publications and tools for farmers and ranchers. One available resource is the Marketing Puzzle, Part 1 video. In this video, viewers learn about commodity contracts and how to use them to market their grain production. It provides definitions of key terms used as well as explaining how futures contracts work. Lastly, the video shows how prices for commodity contracts are related to the grain cash price.
To find this video and additional information on grain marketing, visit: http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/gmktg.asp. More information on this and other farm management topics may be found three ways: 1) by contacting your nearest Extension Educator 2) on the e-farm management website (http://agecon.okstate.edu/efarmmanagement/index.asp) or 3) on the OSU Ag Econ YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/OkStateAgEcon).
Weather related livestock sales
Over the past couple of weeks, I have had the opportunity to listen to many farmers and ranchers in northeast Oklahoma. The stories have been truly incredible. From the floodwaters that altered the landscape to the re-siliency of the livestock it has truly been catastrophic. One of the more common concerns has been the loss of forage production and in turn the 2019 hay crop. It is not uncommon that some of our cattle producers most fertile hay ground is in the bottoms near the Arkansas River. This is also some of the most devastated fields.
The Agriculture Marketing Service, a wing of the United States Department of Agriculture, conducts a weekly hay report. The most recent report shows no reported hay sales activity, this follow the past several months where hay prices we certainly above the 2018 levels on average. The Livestock Marketing Information Center showed a 3% reduction in hay stocks from 2017-18 followed by a 6% increase from 2018-19. At the same time, most of the surrounding states are experiencing greater hay deficits. Windshield re-search tells us that even areas not directly impacted by the flood are behind getting that first hay crop out of the field. The middle of June was the first period dry enough to get hay baled in many areas. Altogether, 2019 is a year many beef producers were looking to as a means solving hay issues before things get dire.
At the end of the day, should a lack of forage, hay or feed due to “weather related conditions” cause you to sell cows or calves in a manner that is outside of your normal management, then be aware that there may be some tax management tools that are available for your use. The tools that are available vary in their use. In some cases, if a producer were to sell calves in 2019 that would have been sold in 2020 in normal years then that income might be deferred to 2020. In practice this would alleviate a producer’s concern having two calf crops sold in the same tax year. Another option exists for breeding stock. If the floods/weather disaster causes an additional culling of cows that would not have otherwise occurred, we might defer the portion more than normal. This would allow a producer to defer that gain up to four years. This gives them time to acquire replacement breeding stock.
Several conditions exist, the application of these rules may vary slightly based on the disaster declaration in your area. Open the line of communication with your tax preparer. These strategies will not only impact 2019 but can impact the following years as well. Listed below are two very good sources of information on this issue or if you have question, please contact your county OSU Extension Educator.
Resources: University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Tax Consequences of Weather Related Sales. https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/tax-consequences-weather-related-sales
IRS Farmers Tax Guide. https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p225.pdf
Payne County 4-H member selected as State 4-H Ambassador
A group of 4-H club members from around the state have a new opportunity to demonstrate their leadership skills as they begin serving as State 4-H Ambassadors.
Raphael Wall a member of the Perkins 4-H Club in Payne County, is one of 13 4-H’ers selected for this honor.
Cathy Allen, assistant specialist with the Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service, and adviser for the State 4-H Ambassadors, said the purpose of this group truly lies in its name.
“This group of 4-H’ers truly are ambassadors for the entire 4-H Youth Development Program. It’s their job to help spread the word about what 4-H is and the positive impact it has on Oklahoma youth, help club members and volunteers feel good about being involved and encouraging others to serve as leaders,” Allen said. “All 13 of the new ambassadors have wonderful leadership and public speaking qualities that will serve them well in their new role. They’re also full of new and exciting ideas on how to fulfill their responsibilities and how they can ‘make the best better’ across Oklahoma.” Summer Leister, 4-H educator in Payne County, said she is excited to have Raphael as an ambassador. “Raphael exemplifies what it means to be an ambassador. He is a great role model for all of our 4-H’ers in Payne County and I know he will be a great asset to the group,” Leister said.
The Oklahoma 4-H Ambassador Program began when the first members were selected in 1994. Since that time, this group has definitely made a positive impact on the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program as a whole.
4-H’ers represent state at national 4-H shooting sports contest
Oklahoma was one of 36 states competing in the 2019 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships in Grand Island, Nebraska. More than 660 4-H’ers, including 36 from Oklahoma, participated.
Payne County 4-H’ers who took part in the competition included north include Shanell Boatman, Cody Boatman, Brayden Bensch, Aidan Pugh and Joy Reece from PC Hot Shots 4-H Club.
Terry Nelson, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension assistant specialist in the State 4-H Office and serves at the statewide coordinator for the shooting sports program, said Oklahoma 4-H’ers did something they had never done before.
“For the first time in Oklahoma 4-H shooting sports history, our shotgun team placed in the top 5 each day of the competition and earned 4th place overall in the competition,” Nelson said. “Our club members work hard all year long to earn a spot on our national team. This is the biggest shooting sports event each year. The opening ceremony has each state parade in, just like they do in the Olympics.”
There are several disciplines in which to participate and Oklahoma was represented in each discipline, including the air pistol, air rifle, compound archery, muzzleloader, smallbore pistol, smallbore rifle and shotgun. Shanell Boatman competed in Air Pistol, Cody Boatman and Brayden Bensch competed in Muzzleloader, Aidan Pugh competed in smallbore Pistol and Joy Reece competed in Air Pistol.
“I’m really proud of all of the participants from Payne County,” said Summer Leister, Payne County 4-H educator. “They did a great job representing our county and Oklahoma at the national competition.” Nelson said the shooting sports program encompasses all the goals of the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development Program. “Through shooting sports, our members are learning about leadership, self-confidence, goal setting, problem solving, personal safety and more,” Nelson said. “It’s a great way to create positive adult/youth partnerships while teaching safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment.”
For more information about the Oklahoma 4-H shooting sports program, contact the Payne County OSU Cooperative Extension office.
