Over the past week or so I have received multiple calls, from landowners, about leasing their ground for hay production. The motivation for the distinction between a normal annual cash pasture lease and just a hay lease seems to have ramped up this year. Even though I have some ideas, I do not pretend to know the motivation behind this.
As many of you are aware, we have a tremendous amount of information for annual cash pasture lease prices. The link shown at the bottom is the most updated version of that report. This value may or may not be appropriate for a “hay lease.” It may be appropriate if the “tenant” has access to all forage production through the year. If they only have access to May-June or “first cutting” then the price agreement might need to be negotiated.
If the goal is to come up with a per acre agreed price but access is limited by amount harvested, time, etc. then it would stand to reason that the per acre price would be under the pasture lease. But as always, we must point out that these are an average price. Within the data there are higher and lower values and the individual situation that we are asked about may very well be higher or lower than the average.
As an example, there may be an instance where we are talking about a legitimate high-quality Bermuda stand that has well above average production that may fetch a higher value than the average pasture lease price even if only two months of access is allowed. However, this would be rare and not the standard. A cash per acre lease is the safest and easiest transaction for the landowner.
The other option for landowners is to consider taking a more active role in the process. This will likely require more work and risk on their part but could potentially yield more financially than the previous agreement.
Several options exist here. One would be to hire a custom cutter to come in and market the hay themselves. They could also use a share agreement and market their portion of the crop. There are million different arrangements here, it will come to negotiations and risk preference.
Regardless of their choice, having a formal written lease agreement is a must. This will allow everyone to formally see the expectations for each party, detail the financial arrangement, and give protection to both parties. Below is a link to aglease101.org. This has fillable PDF leases and many other resources.
Remember that the more caveats that are included in the lease, the more the party proposing them should be willing to give up in other areas, namely price. As agreements stray away from annual cash pasture leases, it requires a more detailed look at each person’s situation. If you need assistance, contact your local OSU Extension educator.
Last week, USDA announced a total of $19 billion for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. The program includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers including $9.5 billion of emergency funding from the CARES Act and $6.5 billion of funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation. Additionally, CFAP includes $3 billion in purchases of meat, dairy and produce to support producers and provide food assistance to those in need. CFAP is funded from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other USDA programs.
The beef cattle industry will receive $5.1 billion of CFAP funding to partially offset 2020 losses due to COVID-19. Cattle producers will receive a single direct payment determined by two calculations including 85 percent of price losses from January 1- April 15, 2020 and 30 percent of expected losses for two quarters after April 15. In order to qualify, commodities must have experienced at least a five percent price decrease between January and April. USDA expects to begin sign-up in early May and distribute payments by late May or early June.
Payments to cattle producers will partially offset losses due to COVID-19. A study released recently by Oklahoma State University estimated total losses to the beef cattle industry of $13.6 billion including $9.2 billion in 2020 losses. Damage to the cow-calf sector was estimated at $3.7 billion along with $2.5 billion in losses to stocker producers and $3.0 billion in losses to the feedlot sector. Additionally, the cow-calf sector will incur another $4.4 billion in long-term losses if the 2020 damages are not compensated. For more information about this study check out links to the executive summary or the full report.
The economic damages estimated in the report are based on information and conditions in early April. Obviously, the COVID-19 situation is not over and additional impacts are likely. Most recently, workers at several meat packing and further processing facilities have been impacted by COVID-19 resulting in temporary plant closures or reduced production. Expected cattle slaughter dropped to 502 thousand head last week, down 6.3 percent from the week prior (536 thousand head) and down 21.8 percent from the same week last year. Before decreasing sharply the past two weeks, weekly cattle slaughter had averaged 634.3 thousand head per week for the first 14 weeks of the year, up 4.3 percent year over year.
At this time, plant reductions are mostly resulting in some product disruptions and perhaps temporary shortages of fresh meat. Baring a catastrophic combination of plant closures or extended periods of plant disruptions, significant shortages of meat are not expected. However, the combination of processing disruptions and the continuing challenges of supply chain disruptions means that consumers will likely experience limited meat supplies and selection in grocery stores in the coming weeks. Total beef production in 2020 is still projected at a record level over 27 billion pounds but the timing during the year is more volatile and somewhat choppy.
