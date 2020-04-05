White-tailed deer and cottontail rabbit both have a broad diet and sometimes damage garden and ornamental plants. Damage to hosta, rubeckia, pansy, peas, beans, rose, blackberry, and many low growing trees is common. Turf damage is typically minor. Fortunately, homeowners have several options for reducing damage to an acceptable level.
Repellants have been found to provide limited effectiveness with putrid egg solids or thiram based products having the highest reported effectiveness. A problem with all repellants is that they must be applied to a large portion of the plant to provide protection and they must be reapplied frequently. Expect to reapply every couple of weeks at minimum, although rain and direct sunlight will necessitate more frequent reapplication. This becomes expensive and frustrating and unless the plant is of high value, probably not a realistic solution for most situations. Areas with higher deer density and/or lower food resources will have reduced effectiveness from repellants. Also, the more preferred the target plant, the less effective the repellant will be.
Exclusion is a very effective way to minimize damage to landscape plants. However, it can be expensive as fences need to be 10’ to completely exclude deer, although 2’ will suffice for rabbits. Woven wire or netting is the most effective. For large areas of a high value plant (such as a garden) this may be the best long-term solution. An electric fence for small garden plots can help to reduce deer damage, but is not foolproof. If using an electric fence, try attaching pieces of aluminum foil (or other electrical conducting material) at about 3’ intervals. Peanut butter smeared onto the conductors serves as an attractant. The resultant shock can condition deer to avoid that area. To protect small trees and shrubs, wrap the trunk with plastic tree wrap or poultry wire. Ensure that the wrap or wire is not cutting into the bark of the tree. If branches are within the reach of the deer, they may still browse the tips.
The most effective way to reduce deer and rabbit damage is to select plants that they do not generally consume. Fortunately for the Oklahoma gardener, there are many such plants available. The Oklahoma State University fact sheet “HLA-6427 - Ornamental and Garden Plants: Controlling Deer Damage” (https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/ornamental-and-garden-plants-controlling-deer-damage.html) has an extensive list of plants and their relative attractiveness to deer and most of this information will apply to rabbits as well. Examples of plants not generally damaged include: blanket flower, lantana, salvia, zinnia, bee balm, butterfly weed, foxglove, gayfeather, goldenrod, lavender, penstemon, rosemary, Russian sage, thyme, yarrow, holly, barberry, creeping mahonia, yucca, sumac, cantaloupe, pepper, onion, and tomato. If replacing plants is not an option, place susceptible plants together (to the extent possible) and use exclusion or repellants to protect that area of the garden.
Giving non-favorite canned foods a new life
Many Oklahomans were able to get to the grocery store and stock up on their favorite foods in preparation of possibly being quarantined at home due to the spread of COVID-19. Some may not have had the luxury of stocking up. Others, who currently may be without an income due to businesses shutting down for a while, may have to take what is available at the local food pantry in order to get by.
So, what is a person to do if their pantry shelves do have some food items, but not necessarily their favorite things to eat?
Barbara Brown, Oklahoma State University Extension food specialist, said it is quite possible consumers will have to make do with what currently is on their shelves.
“First, think about the foods and recipes you do like. Then, consider how you can incorporate these less-liked foods into new dishes with other ingredients you prefer,” Brown said. “Finding a way to hide food in recipe is a great way to help ensure you make the most of what already is on the pantry shelf.”
For example, many canned vegetables mix well into soups and stews. She said the less-enjoyed flavors and textures easily blend in with the other ingredients. For those who are not a fan of fruit cocktail or other canned fruits, consider blending it up as a smoothie along with a banana, fruit juice and ice.
Brown said another way to disguise the flavor of a not-so-favorite food is to prepare it with other foods with strong flavors of their own. Foods can be sautéed with flavored oil and garlic. Add some salsa or low-sodium soy sauce, lemon juice or ketchup to create a completely new dish.
Another trick to help enjoy some of the food options is to eat small bites at a time. Brown said when the food is cut into small pieces, it is easier to swallow rather quickly. Be careful not to swallow too much in one bite.
Alternate between taking a bite of the less-desired food with a food that is more well liked. Be sure to have a beverage to help wash down the food.
“Probably the best take-away from this experience is the next time you restock your emergency food supply, make sure you’re adding not only healthy versions of foods with a long shelf life, but foods you actually enjoy,” Brown said. “Emergency foods should bring people comfort and peace of mind, not more stress.”
