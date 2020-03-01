Lucy

Lucy is a beautiful, acorn red, spayed and microchipped retriever mix.

Animal Welfare is located at 1710 S Main St.  Animal Welfare is open from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday. You may adopt one of our pets through the Humane Society of Stillwater during their open hours on the weekend as well as through our office during the week.

Our pets are not only vaccinated, spayed and neutered, they are also microchipped and registered for life to their new owner.

Animal Welfare’s phone number is 405-372-0334; email animalwelfare@stillwater.org.

To see pictures of Animal Welfare pets on the Web, go to www.stillwater.petfinder.com or visit us on Facebook at Stillwater Animal Welfare.

If our dogs or cats are not spayed or neutered yet, they will be before being sent to their new homes, included in their adoption fee, $60 for dogs and $40 for cats.

Dogs:

Spayed, black and tan shepherd mix

Neutered, sable and white pinto Akita

Neutered, blue merle and white Catahoula leopard

Female, brindle pit bull terrier

Neutered, brindle Italian greyhound mix

Neutered, tri beagle mix

Neutered, chocolate pit bull terrier

Spayed, white with black spots, mini Aussie/heeler/terrier mix

Spayed, black tri mini Aussie mix puppy

Cats:

Spayed, torti point Siamese mix

Neutered, cream shorthair

