The Fourth of July came quickly this year and as you look for events and creative ways to celebrate the holiday, a key component may be food.
There’s a good chance barbecue might be on the menu. In light of what’s been going on in our nation, this article will provide two Black-owned barbecue restaurants that can pitch in if you don’t feel like spending hours smoking meats.
First, is D’s Down Home Bar-B-Que, which is located at 823 W 11th Ave. D’s Down Home Bar-B-Que is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bobby Douglass, former OSU football player, opened the barbecue restaurant in 1990. After a year of service, the restaurant was destroyed by a fire. The loss of the building didn’t stop him from continuously cooking and serving food to friends and family.
He later decided to open a food truck with his son, which is now open and running and located at 823 W. 11th Ave. The food truck serves ribs, brisket, smoked sausage, baked beans and more. Options can be personalized or feed an entire family.
There is also NXT Level BBQ, which is another food truck. It is located at 6817 E. Sixth Ave and is available for pick-up and delivery with a service fee. The spot is known for its signature dish named the “Angel Egg,” which are smoked deviled eggs that get huge amounts of praise from their online reviews made by regular customers.
NXT Level BBQ serves smokey dishes including spareribs, chicken, and macaroni. Like D’s Down Home Bar-B-Que, this food truck offers family deals and personalized deals. NXT Level BBQ has a $10 sandwich deal that comes with an Angel Egg, refreshing drink and of course the sandwich. Everything they serve is smoked, even their desert option, a smoked turtle brownie.
You can find both on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.