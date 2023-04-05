One of America’s largest Christian men’s conferences is coming back to Stillwater this month.
Bible Baptist Church is hosting Men’s Advance, which will be held on April 28-29 at the Payne County Expo Center.
The event draws up to 1,800 men from a dozen states who meet for food, camaraderie and sessions filled with content focused on biblical truth.
In 2022, approximately 82 churches were represented.
Men’s Advance has been held at the Expo Center for 10 years, but Bible Baptist Church has been hosting the event for more than 20 years.
“We call it the Men’s Advance, because we believe that men shouldn’t retreat from their roles and responsibilities that God gave them – they should advance in those responsibilities,” said Assistant Pastor Levi Pelletier.
Music plays a big part in the event. One of the highlights is music from Bible Baptist Church’s Men’s Group in addition to a traditional hymn finale.
“Every year, the Men’s Advance focuses on a theme that everything else is tied to, and all the speakers work together months ahead,” Pelletier said. “The content is more like a rifle than a shotgun – it’s very pointed, very practical. After you walk away, you know what you’re supposed to do.”
Men’s Advance has always been open to Stillwater residents each year, but coordinators are focused more this year on offering it to the community.
“This is the first time that there’s been a serious push for the community to get involved in coming to one of the biggest men’s conferences,” said Michael Scott, an assistant pastor. “It benefits any man who wants to live a different life and do better.”
The theme this year is a boxing match where prior commitment faces off with current emotion.
The idea is that everyone knows what it’s like to make commitments and settle what to do or not do.
“But in the moment, more times than not, current emotion – when it faces off with prior commitment – wins. It ends up knocking out prior commitment,” Pelletier said.
Hundreds of volunteers are planning a 7,000- square-foot, walk-through maze in the Heritage Hall that offers visual depictions from the content in the sessions.
Another highlight will be the Museum of Human Achievement, which will introduce historical figures who have performed incredible feats.
“It depicts how this truth has played out in history,” Pelletier said. “There will be some sports-related (examples) but also people who overcame the current emotion in order to keep their prior commitment.”
Pelletier said that even if guests don’t consider themselves to be Christian men, the conference will challenge them to take advances in their life’s roles – whether as an employee, a husband, a father or a friend.
But it’s also meant to help men conquer different areas in their lives that hold them back.
“It focuses on things we all struggle with,” Scott said. “We want to do right and then find ourselves defeated.’”
Scott said most men make commitments out of a desire to change but then don’t know how to fulfill it, and the conference will help them discover “where you want to get better and then how to do it.”
“The biggest areas that we struggle in are areas that require the most responsibility – parenting, work, decision-making and spiritual life,” Scott said. “We don’t struggle with it in sports, in leisure time, in hanging out. We struggle in areas that deal with the day-to-day, the moment by moment, which would be relationships.”
The sessions will provide a formula to help guests get from where they’re at to where they want to be and to help them organize and structure what that looks like.
“There’s people you’ll get to meet that can even help you with some of the ‘how-to’ or where to look,” Scott said. “Desire does not equal immediate action. This place can help you get some movement in fulfilling that desire.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.