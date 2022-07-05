When longtime Stillwater retailer K. Cohlmia, founder of the Wooden Nickel boutique, died in June 2021, his family asked that people looking for a way to honor him consider donating to the Stillwater Community Foundation, one of the organizations he had devoted his own time to.
Now that effort – more than $10,000 raised through donations from his family and friends – has been donated to the Stillwater Medical Foundation, which established the K. Cohlmia Education Fund. To deepen the gift’s impact, Stillwater Medical Foundation matched the first $10,000.
The fund will provide support for employees of Total Health who want to continue their training and education in wellness.
People who knew him say it makes sense.
“His genuineness in life was refreshing,” Scott Petty of Simmons Bank said. “His wellness and commitment to Total Health was a priority.”
Cohlmia enjoyed staying active and became a familiar face at Total Health where his family said he enjoyed a vigorous workout. He particularly enjoyed classes like Spin, Tabata interval training and Yoga, according to Total Health staff.
“He was a staple, a regular, the kind of member who was greeted by multiple people when he walked in,” Total Health Director Blake Wiechbrodt said. “He never complained and was quick to compliment the instructors.”
Stillwater Medical Foundation Executive Director Michal Shaw said the fund honors the life of a man who impacted the whole community and continues his legacy by contributing to the education of people committed to health.
He said he hopes Cohlmia’s family and friends will feel a sense of comfort knowing their gift is enhancing lives.
Scholarships are open to Total Health employees and will be considered on an ongoing basis. Donations in Cohlmia’s honor can still be made to the fund, Stillwater Medical Foundation Director of Marketing and Communications Rachel Ebert Leslie said. People who are interested can connect with Stillwater Medical Foundation at www.smc-foundation.org/donate.
