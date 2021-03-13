Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and a few thundershowers. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.